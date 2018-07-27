Premier Boxing Champions put this fight together and it has can’t miss written all over it.

On Saturday, September 8, in a bout televised live on Showtime from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, former 147-pound titleholders Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Philadelphia, and former IBF welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) fight for the WBC welterweight title vacated by Keith Thurman.

Premier Boxing Champions put this fight together and it has can’t miss written all over it. Both fighters are consensus top-5 ranked welterweights. They’ve been circling one another from the time they were amateurs, waiting for the right time to get it on.

“I’m excited and motivated to go in there and recapture what’s mine,” said Garcia, who lost the title to Thurman by decision when they fought in 2016. “The WBC title belongs to me. Come September 8, I’m going to prove that I’m the best fighter in the world. My loss is behind me and it’s given me a chip on my shoulder to run that extra mile and train even harder. I know that Shawn Porter is not on my level. I’m coming to fight him in the middle of the ring and I’m going to beat him at his game.”

Without fighting words there’d be a world of silence and Porter can go word for word and punch with Garcia any time.

“I’m going to force Danny Garcia to fight me,” said Porter, “to be uncomfortable and to do things he’s not used to doing in a fight. If Danny comes in being defensive and trying to hold, it may last a while. But if he comes and tries to trade with me and prove something to himself, then it will end fast. I think my style will give him problems and not allow him to pace himself. This is going to be an instant classic and I’m going to win and become champion once again.”