All eyes are on Saturday’s heavyweight unification bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, between IBF/WBA titleholder Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs), the much-loved knockout artist from Watford, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, and WBO champion Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs), the two-fisted Maori from Las Vegas, Nevada, by way of Auckland, New Zealand.

Joshua has captured the public’s imagination, perhaps prematurely, in ways that few could have imagined when he started boxing 10 years ago. As he developed his skills inside the ring, Joshua refined his skills outside the ring and has grown into a consummate boxing ambassador. That he punches with authority only bolsters his portfolio.

Not everyone is completely sold on Anthony Joshua, however. Former super middleweight champion Carl Froch, for example, one of the more astute commentators in the game, believes AJ will get the win this weekend, but it won’t be a walk in the park.

“There are doubts over Joshua’s longevity, stamina and ability to work in the championship rounds,” Froch told The Sun

Unlike Parker, whose extensive amateur background lets his boxing speak for itself, AJ is a work progress. But unlike some other works in progress, Joshua actually appears to be progressing. Presumably he’ll keep getting better and better, until he’s as good as he’s going to get.

Froch continued, “Parker has got fast hands, a high workrate and will be fit for the distance. We don’t know if Joshua has got the toughness mentally to be disciplined throughout the whole fight.

“And you do question whether AJ’s got the engine but his size, strength and growing confidence might be enough. I think Joshua will stop him late on.”

A late stoppage sounds about right. But Parker’s smart. He won’t be easily trapped. Joshua will have to wear him down. He’ll get hit in the process.

“He is not a one-punch knockout man,” said Froch about Joshua. “The ones he has knocked out have been journeymen, the guys who turn up for you to get your eye in at the start of your career.

“I can’t see Josh knocking him out with one shot and if it goes the distance this could be a very, very close fight.”