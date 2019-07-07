Carl Froch vs. George Groves II

By Boxing News on July 7, 2019
Carl Froch vs. George Groves II
Carl Froch was 32-2. George Groves was 19-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 31, 2014, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Carl “The Cobra” Froch defended his IBF/WBA super middleweight titles a second time against George Groves. Their first fight ended controversially, so the rematch was much anticipated. Froch was 32-2 with 23 KOs coming in. Groves was 19-1 with 15 KOs. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

REVISITED! Carl Froch vs George Groves | The Rematch | Full Documentary



Fighter's Info

  • Carl Froch

  • George Groves

Real Name Carl Martin Froch
Origin Nottingham Nottinghamshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.07.02 (42)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W33+L2+D0=35
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Robert McCracken

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.05.31 George Groves 19-1-0 W(TKO) 8/12
2013.11.23 George Groves 19-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2013.05.25 Mikkel Kessler 46-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.11.17 Yusaf Mack 31-4-2 W(KO) 3/12
2012.05.26 Lucian Bute 30-0-0 W(TKO) 5/12
2011.12.17 Andre Ward 24-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

