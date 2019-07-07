Froch was 32-2. George Groves was 19-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 31, 2014, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Carl “The Cobra” Froch defended his IBF/WBA super middleweight titles a second time against George Groves. Their first fight ended controversially, so the rematch was much anticipated. Froch was 32-2 with 23 KOs coming in. Groves was 19-1 with 15 KOs. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…