On April 25, 2009 at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBC super middleweight champion Carl Froch, from Nottingham, England, fought former WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight champion Jermain Taylor, from Little Rock, Arkansas. Carl the Cobra was undefeated at 24-0. Taylor was 28-2-1, having lost a pair of fights to Kelly Pavlik. The fight, which was part of Showtime’s Super Six Boxing Classic tournament, was scheduled for 12 rounds…