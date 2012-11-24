Carl Froch vs. Tony Dodson

By Boxing News on November 23, 2017
On November 24, 2006 at Ice Arena in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England, BBBofC and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Carl Froch defended his titles against former BBBofC super middleweight champion Tony Dodson from Liverpool. Froch was 19-0 going in and his glory years were to come. Dodson was 20-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Carl Froch v Tony Dodson - Part 1 of 3



Carl Froch v Tony Dodson - Part 2 of 3



Carl Froch v Tony Dodson - Part 3 of 3



  1. T.O.N.E-z 07:18am, 11/24/2012

    Froch although unorthodox was VERY calm and cool and took his time. Dodson who I thought would’ve won was way too anxious and made a lot of mistakes. Decent fight tho…

