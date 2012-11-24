Carl Froch vs. Tony Dodson
By Boxing News on November 23, 2017
Froch was 19-0 going in. Dodson was 20-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On November 24, 2006 at Ice Arena in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England, BBBofC and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Carl Froch defended his titles against former BBBofC super middleweight champion Tony Dodson from Liverpool. Froch was 19-0 going in and his glory years were to come. Dodson was 20-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
T.O.N.E-z 07:18am, 11/24/2012
Froch although unorthodox was VERY calm and cool and took his time. Dodson who I thought would’ve won was way too anxious and made a lot of mistakes. Decent fight tho…