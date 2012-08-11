On November 7, 1970 at Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome, Italy, longtime middleweight champion Nino Benvenuti, from Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Carlos Monzon from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina. The champion was 82-4-1 and had held the crown since 1965. The challenger was 65-3-8 and was South American middleweight champion. There’s nothing like watching two all-time greats get it on, and get it on they did in Ring Magazine Fight of the Year for 1970…

