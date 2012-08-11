Carlos Monzon vs. Nino Benvenuti
By Boxing News on November 6, 2017
There's nothing like watching two all-time greats get it on, and that's exactly what they did.
On November 7, 1970 at Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome, Italy, longtime middleweight champion Nino Benvenuti, from Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Carlos Monzon from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina. The champion was 82-4-1 and had held the crown since 1965. The challenger was 65-3-8 and was South American middleweight champion. There’s nothing like watching two all-time greats get it on, and get it on they did in Ring Magazine Fight of the Year for 1970…
David 01:37pm, 11/06/2017
Carlos Monzon, the best middleweight I ever saw. He would have walked through any middleweight today, including Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Ray Leonard.
Pat Merrick 10:05am, 12/22/2015
This might be a little off topic but I was watching Monzons benvenuti 2 and noticed that the towel was thrown in from Nino’s corner very very early and Nino tried kicking it out. Is that the fight when they made the rule that just because they throw a towel in it does not end the fight because of betting purposes?
Darrell 07:07pm, 11/07/2013
So true Jim Crue, so true.
Jim Crue 06:13am, 11/07/2013
I don’t know if Hopkins would beat them but he would not “destroy” them thats for sure. Raw boned beast Monzon “destroyed” by Hopkins? How could Hopkins “destroy” them? He never ‘destroyed anyone of class. Think of his failed shuck and jive efforts against Roy China Chin Jones. To destroy Monzon he would have to engage him and he has no history of engaging in combat with hard hitters. Again think of his shuck and jive nonsense against Jones.
I won’t even address Martinez destroying Monzon thats beyond absurd.
Jim 02:00pm, 11/16/2012
How would Sergio Martinez or vintage Bernard Hopkins not destroy these guys?
Darrell 07:40pm, 11/08/2012
Carlos Monzon….pure steel from the Andes that one.
Good simple game plan, straight hard jab, lot’s of body punches early with some solid hooks & right crosses then come upstairs later on…hard to beat.