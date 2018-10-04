Carlos Monzon vs. Tony Mundine

By Boxing News on October 4, 2018
Carlos Monzon vs. Tony Mundine
Monzon had fought the best of the best, but Mundine, as his record shows, was no slouch.

On October 5, 1974 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, middleweight champion Carlos Monzon, aka Escopeta, from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina, defended his WBA middleweight crown against Tony Mundine, from Sydney, Australia. Monzon was 83-3-9 going in. Escopeta had fought the best of the best, but Mundine, as his 47-3-1 record indicates, was no slouch. But the Aussie had never fought a fighter the caliber of Monzon, and would never fight a fighter of that caliber again…

Carlos Monzon vs Tony Mundine



Fighter's Info

  • Carlos Monzon

  • Tony Mundine

Real Name Carlos Roque MonzÃ³n
Origin San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.08.07 (76)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W85+L3+D8=97
Height 6 feet
Trainer AmÃ­lcar Brusa

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1977.07.30 Rodrigo Valdez 59-5-2 W(UD) 15/15
1976.06.26 Rodrigo Valdez 57-4-2 W(UD) 15/15
1975.12.13 Gratien Tonna 36-4-0 W(KO) 5/15
1975.06.30 Tony Licata 50-1-3 W(TKO) 10/15
1974.10.05 Tony Mundine 47-3-1 W(KO) 7/15
1974.02.09 Jose Napoles 77-5-0 W(RTD) 7/15

