On October 5, 1974 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, middleweight champion Carlos Monzon, aka Escopeta, from San Javier, Santa Fe, Argentina, defended his WBA middleweight crown against Tony Mundine, from Sydney, Australia. Monzon was 83-3-9 going in. Escopeta had fought the best of the best, but Mundine, as his 47-3-1 record indicates, was no slouch. But the Aussie had never fought a fighter the caliber of Monzon, and would never fight a fighter of that caliber again…