On October 28th, 1978 at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, WBC bantamweight champion Carlos Zarate, from Tepito, Distrito Federal, Mexico, challenged super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico, for his WBC title. Both fighters were undefeated going in. Zarate’s record was 52-0, Gomez was 21-0, and the fight turned out to be everything it was cracked up to be…

