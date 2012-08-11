Carlos Zarate vs. Wilfredo Gomez
By Boxing News on October 27, 2018
Zarate was 52-0, Gomez was 21-0, and the fight lived up to its high expectations.
On October 28th, 1978 at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, WBC bantamweight champion Carlos Zarate, from Tepito, Distrito Federal, Mexico, challenged super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico, for his WBC title. Both fighters were undefeated going in. Zarate’s record was 52-0, Gomez was 21-0, and the fight turned out to be everything it was cracked up to be…
Your Name 08:19am, 10/27/2018
TRUE BOXERS AND TRUE MEN NOT LIKE NOW!!
Carlos Torres 11:02am, 08/08/2013
Salvador Sanchez could have been mentioned as one of the all times greatest fighters but unfortunately destiny had other plans for him.
Kurt 05:36am, 08/07/2013
Great comment Jose, I recall Zarate’s record was 52-0 with 51 KO’s, incredible, and Gomez was 21-0-1 with 21 straight KO’s. At that point in time Zarate was considered that great bantamweight Champion of all time, and may have been. The performance Gomez put on in that fight was one of the greatest I have seen in 50 years of watching boxing. Two super Champions at their peaks in the ring together. A superalltime classic.
Jose Angel R 12:21pm, 11/08/2012
This article needs more thoroughly analysis. It lacks that, besides being undefeated, both champions had a great knockout percentage, I barely remember that Zárate had 44 KO’s or so and Gómez had 19 or 20 KO’s, which made the upcoming fight a giant expectation from all boxing fans. Late 70’s and almost all 80’s were signed by this kind of fights, including excellent champions from lower divisions challenging excellent champions of higher divisions (like this one), unification of crowns (WBA-WBC and later WBO) between undoubtely great champions on each corner, undefeated (being their records real or built by fighting packages, I would like to talk about this later) challengers against well-established and fierce champions and so on. This were also the time of the ecclosion of the lower categories as attractive, money making fights instead of the Heavyweight fights (which, by the way, were looking more and more tiresome somehow - in fact, I think the Rocky series and a bunch of other movies at the time, all based in heavyweight fighters, caused more damage than benefit to the division).
Any way, my points here are two: the article needs more explaining and data, for both the newer or casual consulting fan, and for us old warriors trying to revive and remember those unforgettable days. And my second point, as you probably have noticed, is that I have so much to tell about those years, that I would really LOVE to become a writer for this or other boxing site.