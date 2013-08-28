Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer
By Boxing News on August 27, 2018
On August 28, 1959 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, former World Welterweight Champion Carmen Basilio, from Canastota, New York, fought former World Middleweight Champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, for the vacant National Boxing Association Middleweight Title. In this the first of their two bouts, Basilio was 53-13 coming in. Fullmer was 49-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Eric 12:27pm, 08/28/2013
Two very tough warriors. They don’t make them like this anymore. Fullmer was just a little too big and too strong for the tough piece of granite from Canastota, New York.