Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer

By Boxing News on August 27, 2018
Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer
Basilio was 53-13 coming in. Fullmer was 49-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On August 28, 1959 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, former World Welterweight Champion Carmen Basilio, from Canastota, New York, fought former World Middleweight Champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, for the vacant National Boxing Association Middleweight Title. In this the first of their two bouts, Basilio was 53-13 coming in. Fullmer was 49-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Carmen Basilio vs Gene Fullmer (I)



Tags: Carmen Basilio Gene Fullmer August 28th 1959 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Eric 12:27pm, 08/28/2013

    Two very tough warriors. They don’t make them like this anymore. Fullmer was just a little too big and too strong for the tough piece of granite from Canastota, New York.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Carmen Basilio

  • Gene Fullmer

Real Name Carman Basilio
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1927.04.02 
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W56+L16+D7=79
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee, Al Silvani

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1961.04.22 Paul Pender 38-5-2 L(UD) 15/15
1961.03.11 Don Jordan 51-16-1 W(UD) 10/10
1961.01.07 Gaspar Ortega 57-20-2 W(UD) 10/10
1960.06.29 Gene Fullmer 51-4-1 L(TKO) 12/15
1959.08.28 Gene Fullmer 49-4-0 L(TKO) 14/15
1959.04.01 Arley Seifer 15-8-0 W(TKO) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record