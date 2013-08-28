On August 28, 1959 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, former World Welterweight Champion Carmen Basilio, from Canastota, New York, fought former World Middleweight Champion Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, for the vacant National Boxing Association Middleweight Title. In this the first of their two bouts, Basilio was 53-13 coming in. Fullmer was 49-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

