On June 10, 1955 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, welterweight champion Tony DeMarco, from Boston, Massachusetts, defended the title he won two months earlier against Carmen Basilio, from Canastota, New York, in the first of their two fights. DeMarco was 46-5-1. Basilio was 44-11-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

