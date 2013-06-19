Carmen Basilio vs. Tony DeMarco

By Boxing News on June 9, 2017
On June 10, 1955 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, welterweight champion Tony DeMarco, from Boston, Massachusetts, defended the title he won two months earlier against Carmen Basilio, from Canastota, New York, in the first of their two fights. DeMarco was 46-5-1. Basilio was 44-11-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Carmen Basilio vs Tony DeMarco I Part 1



Carmen Basilio vs Tony DeMarco I Part 2



Comments

  1. Eric 12:25pm, 06/19/2013

    Two tough little warriors. They don’t make’em like this anymore.

