It was unanimous. The experts gave Clay a snowball's chance in hell of beating Liston.

It was February 25, 1964. The fight was for the heavyweight championship of the world. In one corner you had the champ, boxing’s Darth Vader, the formidable Sonny Liston. In the opposite corner you had the young challenger, a poetry-spouting loudmouth from Louisville, Kentucky, named Cassius Clay (soon be known as Muhammad Ali). The experts gave Clay a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Liston. Watch this fight if for no other reason than to be reminded that the experts, whatever their pedigree, are as often wrong as they are right…