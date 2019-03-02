It boiled down to effective versus volume punching after 12. (Stephanie Trapp/Showtime)

Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing, reigning and defending WBA “regular” super welterweight champion Brian Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs), the young gun from Buenos Aires, Argentina, retained his title via split decision draw against Erislandy Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs), the ageless southpaw from Houston by way of Guantanamo, Cuba.

The final scores after 12 back-and-forth rounds were 115-113 for Castaño (Kevin Morgan), 115-113 for Lara (John McKaie), and 114-114 (Julie Lederman).

Under normal circumstances, there’s little less satisfying than a split decision draw. But in this fight, while it appeared that Lara had won it, a split decision draw was not out of the question and cries of bias seem rote rather justified. It was a difficult fight to score. Without rooting for either fighter, in the end it boiled down to effective versus volume punching, with Lara representing the former and Castaño the latter. Some people side with bombers and it’s easy to understand why, while other prefer sharpshooters, and the master boxer from Guantanamo remains one of the sharpest sharpshooters in boxing today.

Castaño, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with gold trim, has many virtues. At 29 years of age he is younger than Lara. He is possibly stronger than Lara. He has heavy hands and a good beard. He is unrelenting if unrefined. But he can follow a game and pressured Lara, landing hard shots upstairs and down, while eating more than his fair share of punches.

But Lara, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with red trim, is an exceptional talent. Even at 35, even after the war with Jarrett Hurd in his last bout, which was Fight of the Year in 2018, Lara can compete with anyone at 154 and controlled the range and pace, despite Castaño’s debilitating body shots, and regardless of Lara’s habit of leaning against the ropes while picking his shots.

Lara started strong and took the first two rounds. He was busier, more accurate, and more composed than the man he hoped to dethrone. But Castaño came on in rounds three and four with left hooks to the body and some picture-perfect uppercuts.

Castaño continued to bring it in rounds five and six as Lara was slowing down. He was fighting off the ropes, while Castaño’s short punches were getting through his guard.

The second half of the fight was almost impossible to score. It was give-and-take. There were no 10-8 rounds. I had two or three rounds even. Other rounds were split by the fighters and it looked like Lara might edged it. But it was a competitive bout that could have gone either way, depending on one’s preferences and preconceived notions, an excellent fight by two excellent fighters that warrants a rematch to settle matters once and for all.

“I know I won the fight,” said Castaño. “I feel I was robbed. If he wants the rematch, I’ll give him the rematch. I waited for him this time so I can wait for him again if he wants the rematch. I would give him the rematch if he wants. I can also go ahead and fight any other champion that wants to fight me. I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me.”

Lara felt the same way.

“I thought I won the fight by landing the more accurate and effective punches,” he said. “Castaño came to fight but he never hurt me and I hurt him. All I can do is give the fans great fights and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I have a lot of fight left in me and I’m not going anywhere. If we have to fight him again, I’ll fight him. Hurd or Castaño, anybody, I’ll have the rematch with both.”

In the co-main event, former world title challenger and veteran banger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-1, 2 ND, 26 KOs) kept hope alive for a rematch with Deontay Wilder by outpointing Christian Hammer (24-4, 14 KOs) over 10 lackluster rounds. On paper, this was a fight Ortiz was supposed to win without breaking a sweat by nailing Hammer on his way to a dynamic knockout.

On canvas it was another story.

Although the lopsided scores of 100-90 and 99-91 twice in favor of Ortiz were more or less accurate, it was an uninspired performance from a fighter many believed might be a force in the division. But his less than explosive statement suggests that he’s a fighter in decline, a decline helped in no small part by Hammer’s resilience and right hand lead.

The third televised fight was between #3 ranked Eduardo Ramirez (22-1-3, 1 NC, 9 KOs), the 126-pound southpaw from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, and #1 ranked Bryan De Gracia (24-2-1, 20 KOs), the knockout artist from Puerto Armuelles, Panama. Ramirez pulled off the TKO upset at 2:10 of round 9 to win the WBA Gold featherweight title and, more importantly, laurels for fight of the night.

Having a definitive ending helps.

The fight was Ramirez’s matador versus De Gracia’s bull, and as usual the matador won.

Coming into the bout with only 8 KOs in 26 fights, many felt it was a matter of time before the stronger man punched Ramirez all the way back to Mexico. But Ramirez was the more skilled of the two men, which reaffirmed that a good enough boxer can defeat a good puncher if the puncher’s boxing is deficient.

De Gracia dictated the pace in several rounds and landed the heavier shots. And while he was throwing more punches, often single shots, he landed at a lower percentage than Ramirez, who used the ring, combination punching, and his defensive wiles to make De Gracia miss before making him pay.

A right uppercut turned the tide. De Gracia was on Queer Street, getting pummeled on the ropes when the ref waved it off. It was a good stoppage by Benjy Esteves.