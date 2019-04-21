it is clear she is more than happy to accommodate Shields who recently called her out.

“I want to be in the ring with that,” she smiled slyly. The Colombian born, Norwegian national, undefeated Welterweight champion of the world, Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus appeared to be craving a showdown with Middleweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. The 35-0 veteran, who enjoys legendary status, held nothing back as to how impressed she was with Shields’ recent domination over Christina Hammer and it is clear she is more than happy to accommodate Shields who recently called her out.

In a complimentary ladened video which appeared on TMZ Sports the Welterweight champ appeared to gush as she spoke about the popular Claressa Shields and her respectable skill set and accomplishments. Braekhus saw the bout with Hammer as a giant step for women’s boxing. However, “a bout with me would be on a whole different level,” says Braekhus. Her only concern was in regards to weight. For her, Shields will need to come down and she will have to go up. A minor concession worthy of what such a matchup will do for women’s boxing and, quite frankly, the sport of boxing as a whole.

It’s refreshing to see two star combatants not mince words or leave such decisions to promoters and managers, but step forward and make their intentions clear, straight no chaser. Perhaps, even more impressive is that both champions embrace their privileged place in time, as the kinds of fighters and personalities with the responsibility of elevating the sport of women’s boxing. These ladies understand and foresee what they will establish for future generations of women prizefighters, if they should ever meet.

Claressa Shields vs. Cecilia Braekhus will not merely move mountains and shake the heavens, it will align the place of women in sports in a manner that no other sport is capable of doing.