Hugo Centeno Jr. has suffered a rib injury during training for his bout versus Jermall Charlo for the interim WBC middleweight world championship, which was scheduled to take place on March 3. The contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 21 live on Showtime.

The March 3 broadcast on Showtime will go ahead as a doubleheader, starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The opening bout of the broadcast will feature Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui 2, who are rematching for the interim IBF super middleweight world championship. The main event will be WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder defending his title against one of the division’s top fighters, Cuban Luis Ortiz.

On April 21, Charlo vs. Centeno will now be a featured bout on a card that will be headlined by Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa, as well as Gervonta Davis returning versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.

“I’m devastated.,” said Centeno. “I’ve been in the gym for a long time. Being so close to a fight and accomplishing my dream of a world title it’s devastating.

“It happened during sparring. I tried to work through the pain and as the day progressed and the adrenaline subsided I had to go to the ER and get checked out. It’s a good enough injury that it had to be postponed. Nothing was broken, but it was severe enough to keep me from fighting.

“I was just about to peak. Now I have to taper off a bit and cut back to let my body recover and then pick it up and get some momentum back.”

“I’m ready to go,” said Charlo. “I’m 167 pounds right now, and this was the best camp I’ve ever had. I’m so disappointed. I’m at a loss for words. When you want something so bad and you don’t get it, you can’t be a kid about it. You just have to deal with it.

“I’m hungry and I’m ready to get back in the ring. I’m still coming to the fight though. I’m going be there to support Deontay. I love Barclays Center and all my fans in Brooklyn.”