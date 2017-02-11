The organization believes this type of initiative can benefit the youth in troubled areas.

The annual convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA) is taking place this year in Medellin, Colombia. On Tuesday, October 31, the WBA launched a campaign to bring boxing to the local community. To kick off the program, legendary champions traveled with the WBA president Gilberto Mendoza Jr. and other WBA members to the poverty-stricken La Honda neighborhood. The walk through the neighborhood on Tuesday was successful, with the majority of the community taking part in the planned activities.

The campaign is part of a new grassroots program called “Path to the Ring.” The WBA is starting this initiative to help kids in poor and troubled areas by getting them involved in the sport of boxing.

Many champions and former champions took part in the neighborhood walk, including Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Roy Jones Jr., Ricardo Lopez, John Ruiz, Chris Algieri, Jorge Linares, and many more.

WBA president Mendoza wants to sustain this program over the coming years, and believes it will be beneficial for the communities but also for the sport.