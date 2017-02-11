Champions’ Community Outreach

By Caryn A. Tate on November 1, 2017
Champions’ Community Outreach
The organization believes this type of initiative can benefit the youth in troubled areas.

The WBA is starting this initiative to help kids in poor and troubled areas by getting them involved in the sport of boxing…

The annual convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA) is taking place this year in Medellin, Colombia. On Tuesday, October 31, the WBA launched a campaign to bring boxing to the local community. To kick off the program, legendary champions traveled with the WBA president Gilberto Mendoza Jr. and other WBA members to the poverty-stricken La Honda neighborhood. The walk through the neighborhood on Tuesday was successful, with the majority of the community taking part in the planned activities.

The campaign is part of a new grassroots program called “Path to the Ring.” The WBA is starting this initiative to help kids in poor and troubled areas by getting them involved in the sport of boxing.

Many champions and former champions took part in the neighborhood walk, including Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Roy Jones Jr., Ricardo Lopez, John Ruiz, Chris Algieri, Jorge Linares, and many more.

The organization believes that this type of initiative can benefit the youth in troubled areas who need role models to look up to for inspiration and guidance. WBA president Mendoza wants to sustain this program over the coming years, and believes it will be beneficial for the communities but also for the sport.

  1. Terry Malloy 09:30pm, 11/02/2017

    Wise up lady! WBA crooks and scumbag officials trying to hide their corrupt deeds with a PR smokescreen that costs them nothing and will do little to help anyone. It’s all bullshit. Let the WBA contribute the millions in stolen “sanctioning fees” to the poor villagers instead. At least that will do some good.

