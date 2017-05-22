Chantelle hopes to establish herself as a "genuine force" in pro boxing. (Photo: Courtesy)

Following the big news by Mayweather and Savannah Marshall last week, British female boxing took another boost as Chantelle Cameron announced she was turning professional. She has signed with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions and will be trained by Shane McGuigan. Her debut will come on May 26th against Karina Kopinska, who Katie Taylor also debuted against. Originally a world champion in kickboxing and Muay Thai, she became an England amateur boxer. She lost a split decision at the 2016 World Championship to eventual Olympic bronze medalist Mira Potkonen. Chantelle hopes to establish herself as a “genuine force” in pro boxing and her exciting style and power should endear her to fans.