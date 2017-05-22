Chantelle Cameron turns pro

By Cain Bradley on May 22, 2017
Chantelle Cameron turns pro
Chantelle hopes to establish herself as a "genuine force" in pro boxing. (Photo: Courtesy)

Following the big news by Mayweather and Savannah Marshall last week, British female boxing took another boost…

Following the big news by Mayweather and Savannah Marshall last week, British female boxing took another boost as Chantelle Cameron announced she was turning professional. She has signed with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions and will be trained by Shane McGuigan. Her debut will come on May 26th against Karina Kopinska, who Katie Taylor also debuted against. Originally a world champion in kickboxing and Muay Thai, she became an England amateur boxer. She lost a split decision at the 2016 World Championship to eventual Olympic bronze medalist Mira Potkonen. Chantelle hopes to establish herself as a “genuine force” in pro boxing and her exciting style and power should endear her to fans.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: chantelle cameron Floyd Mayweather Savannah Marshall Barry McGuigan cyclone promotions shane mcguigan karina kopinska Katie Taylor mira potkonen cain bradley

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record