Charley Norkus vs. Danny Nardico
By Boxing News on June 15, 2019
Quintessentially old school, the fights between Norkus and Nardico were bona fide thrillers.
Heavyweights Charley Norkus and Danny Nardico fought two great fights two months apart in 1954 at the Auditorium in Miami Beach. Quintessentially old school, their first fight was a bona fide thriller. Norkus was 21-11 going in, Nardico’s record was 49-10-4, and the bout was a knockdown festival. Their second fight wasn’t too shabby either…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
CharlesN 11:59pm, 04/12/2013
In the first fight above, Norkus, the taller of the two, is coming out of the left nearside corner, and Nardico is facing the screen in the far rt. corner.
Norkus 194 lbs to Nardico’s 180 lbs. The rematch 2 months later,was on National TV and was the first time the Miami Beach Aud. was sold out., quite a feat for a TV match at that time.
CharlesN 11:52pm, 04/12/2013
Danny Nardico, the 3rd ranked Lt-Heavywt. at the time, moved up to the heavywt. division when it was learned that Rocky Marciano was interested in fighting him. One hitch, Al Weill called Chris Dundee in Miami and asked him to promote a Charley Norkus-Danny Nardico match, and if Nardico got past the journeyman ring spoiler Norkus, he will get his shot.
Interestingly, the fight was not televised. A TV crew that were in town to televise the Maxim-Moore title fight the following week, asked Chris Dundee if the TV crew can tape a few rounds of this fight to have their cameramen test new lenses out before the Moore fight. All parties agreed with no extra compensation. The fight you see above has no sound, as announcers were not needed. You can see the lighting changes as the crew filmed the subjects.
As this ferocious battle ensued, a film producer realized he was filming a Ring Classic and ordered his men to film the entire fight, hence the footage above. You cant tell by the black and white, but blood rained down on the people sitting ringside with each connected punch to both fighters. The rematch had people bringing plastic sheeting to the match sitting in the first couple of rows. A battle of two former US Marines. Nardico a WW II war hero at Iwo Jima, and Norkus ,the 1948 US Marine and Navy heavywtr. Champion. My father said that Nardico was the only opponent to curse at him during the fight which only enraged my father more in the first fight.