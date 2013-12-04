Heavyweights Charley Norkus and Danny Nardico fought two great fights two months apart in 1954 at the Auditorium in Miami Beach. Quintessentially old school, their first fight was a bona fide thriller. Norkus was 21-11 going in, Nardico’s record was 49-10-4, and the bout was a knockdown festival. Their second fight wasn’t too shabby either…

