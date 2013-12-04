Charley Norkus vs. Danny Nardico

By Boxing News on June 15, 2019
Charley Norkus vs. Danny Nardico
Quintessentially old school, the fights between Norkus and Nardico were bona fide thrillers.

Heavyweights Charley Norkus and Danny Nardico fought two great fights two months apart in 1954 at the Auditorium in Miami Beach. Quintessentially old school, their first fight was a bona fide thriller. Norkus was 21-11 going in, Nardico’s record was 49-10-4, and the bout was a knockdown festival. Their second fight wasn’t too shabby either…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Charley Norkus - Danny Nardico I



Danny Nardico - Charley Norkus II



Tags: Charley Norkus Danny Nardico

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. CharlesN 11:59pm, 04/12/2013

    In the first fight above, Norkus, the taller of the two, is coming out of the left nearside corner, and Nardico is facing the screen in the far rt. corner.
    Norkus 194 lbs to Nardico’s 180 lbs.  The rematch 2 months later,was on National TV and was the first time the Miami Beach Aud. was sold out., quite a feat for a TV match at that time.

  2. CharlesN 11:52pm, 04/12/2013

    Danny Nardico, the 3rd ranked Lt-Heavywt. at the time, moved up to the heavywt. division when it was learned that Rocky Marciano was interested in fighting him. One hitch, Al Weill called Chris Dundee in Miami and asked him to promote a Charley Norkus-Danny Nardico match, and if Nardico got past the journeyman ring spoiler Norkus, he will get his shot.

    Interestingly, the fight was not televised. A TV crew that were in town to televise the Maxim-Moore title fight the following week, asked Chris Dundee if the TV crew can tape a few rounds of this fight to have their cameramen test new lenses out before the Moore fight. All parties agreed with no extra compensation. The fight you see above has no sound, as announcers were not needed. You can see the lighting changes as the crew filmed the subjects.

    As this ferocious battle ensued, a film producer realized he was filming a Ring Classic and ordered his men to film the entire fight, hence the footage above. You cant tell by the black and white, but blood rained down on the people sitting ringside with each connected punch to both fighters. The rematch had people bringing plastic sheeting to the match sitting in the first couple of rows. A battle of two former US Marines. Nardico a WW II war hero at Iwo Jima, and Norkus ,the 1948 US Marine and Navy heavywtr. Champion. My father said that Nardico was the only opponent to curse at him during the fight which only enraged my father more in the first fight.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Charley Norkus

  • Danny Nardico

Origin Bellerose New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1928.08.21 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W33+L19+D0=52
Height 6 feet

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1959.02.04 Waban Thomas 8-4-0 W(PTS) 10/10
1958.12.19 Charlie Powell 18-3-2 L(UD) 10/10
1958.07.26 Pat McMurtry 28-2-1 L(PTS) 10/10
1958.05.26 Archie Moore 171-21-9 L(UD) 10/10
1958.03.24 Ollie Wilson 10-10-0 W(PTS) 10/10
1958.02.10 Ollie Wilson 9-10-0 L(TKO) 4/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record