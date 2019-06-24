Cota took the fight on three weeks’ notice. (Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions)

Former super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo bounced back from his only loss to knock out rugged veteran Jorge Cota…

Sunday night at Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight televised live on FOX, Jermell Charlo 32-1, 16 KOs), the former super welterweight champion from Houston, Texas, bounced back from his only loss to crush Jorge Cota (28-4, 25 KOs), the rugged veteran from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, who took the fight on three weeks’ notice.

The time of the knockout was 2:17 of the third round of a scheduled 12.

The victory sets up a rematch with WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison, who wrested the title by scoring a unanimous decision over Charlo last December. Harrison, who withdrew from last night’s fight after injuring his right ankle in training, was sitting ringside for the fight.

“I’d like to thank you Cota,” said Charlo after the bout. “He stepped in the ring. The guy who proclaims he has the title didn’t show up. I got that knockout right in front of my family. He was just getting started and I landed the clean shot.

“I’m trying to be great. I plan on getting the rematch next and then getting all of the belts by the end of the year. Tony Harrison is in the building, He’s lucky he didn’t accept this fight with me. I’m a much better fighter.”

Charlo is a much better fighter than Harrison, which made the loss that much more devastating.

Cota went down twice in round three. The first knockdown came via a right hand that caught Cota on the chin. He beat the count but rose on wobbly legs. The referee Jay Nady asked him if he wanted to continue and Cota answered in the affirmative. A quick one-two dropped him again and the ref waved it off.

Charlo landed 38 percent of his power punches.