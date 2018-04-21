He can box. He can punch. He has one-punch KO power. (Amanda Wescott/ Showtime)

Number one ranked Jermall Charlo knocked out number four ranked Hugo Centeno Jr. to win the interim WBC middleweight title…

Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WBC number one ranked Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs), the former IBF junior middleweight champion from Houston, Texas, knocked out number four ranked Hugo Centeno Jr. (26-2, 1 ND, 14 KOs), from Oxnard, California, at 0:55 of round two to win the interim WBC middleweight title.

Fighting out of the blue corner in green trunks with gold trim, Charlo has it all. He can box. He can punch. He has one-punch KO power.

Centeno, fighting out of the red corner in gold trunks trimmed in white, has more experience at middleweight than Charlo, but his advantages end there.

A left hook put Centeno down and out.

Charlo is fast becoming the man to beat at 154.