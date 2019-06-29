“There’s always an underdog and a young lion ready to take them on.” (Photo: Courtesy)

HOUSTON, Texas—Jermall “The Hitman” Charlo may have received more than he had expected from Brandon “The Cannon” Adams on Saturday night at the NRG Arena in Houston, yet the unbeaten WBC middleweight hometown fighter had little trouble in securing a landslide unanimous decision victory. In front of a sellout crowd of 6,408 fans, the champion delighted his faithful fans in the Space City.

Adams (21-3, 13 KO’s) looked to jab early and use the ring to keep clear of the power hand of the champion. The difference in size was clearly noticeable as Charlo (29-0, 21 KO’s) stalked his Los Angeles opponent. Brandon was quickly finding out just how difficult it was going to be for him to get the past the 3-inch difference in height as well as reach. Towards the end of the round, Jermall was able to pin Brandon into the ropes, yet Adams wisely tied up.

Charlo found more success in the third, as he began to connect with his right, the best of which was an overhand swing which connected with the back of Adams’ head. Brandon did his best to back his Houston opponent up. His attempt at a liver shot was just an inch off the target. The final seconds of the period saw the two fighters throw shots in close quarters, with Charlo appearing to have the upper hand by way of a few uppercuts.

Adams kept up with his jab in the fourth, as did Charlo. “The Hitman” kept trying his luck with uppercuts, after which Brandon would once again tie up and look to connect with a head shot as soon as the clinch ended. “The Cannon” Adams began the fifth with a well placed body shot. Jermall kept looking for the conclusive punch to the head, after which Brandon tagged him with a quick left jab to the face. In return, Charlo forced him into a corner and scored with a few head shots.

Adams wisely tied up once again. Jermall caught Adams flush with two consecutive head shots midway through the sixth round, yet Brandon quickly rebounded and proceeded to score with an overhand left to the head a few seconds later. One half of the fight was now in the books.

Adams caught Charlo a few times early in round seven after he feigned his left jab in order to catch him with his right. Jermall returned the favor and in greater detail a few moments later. With about thirty seconds to go, a left jab from Adams caused Charlo to look up at the lights of the building for just an instant. Jermall connected with a short left hook to the head of Brandon not long after the bell sounded for the eighth. Adams continued to land sneaky punches, one at a time around the guard of the champion.

Another one came just as the wood clacked to signal ten seconds left in the round. This one was an overhand right that jostled Charlo’s head. It would happen again just seconds into round nine. Charlo had his moments, especially when he landed a few unanswered shots right in front of the challenger’s corner. The tenth involved a brief period of clinching, after which Jermall tagged his challenger with a solid right which put him on the retreat for just a moment.

With six minutes to go, Charlo appeared to be far ahead on the scorecards. Adams may have finally slowed down enough for the champion to get his shots in and back him up in round eleven. They touched gloves to begin the twelfth and final round. Adams connected with a high, looping right hand which shook Charlo’s head, who himself once again pushed Brandon into his own corner and looked to tee off. As we’d previously seen, the Los Angeles fighter was able to evade and escape. In the last few seconds, Charlo held his arms out in a victorious stance, while Adams took a gracious bow.

The judges didn’t see it as a contest as Don Griffin and Steve Mercer each turned in a scorecard of 120-108, while Dave Sunderland saw it at 119-109

“This is boxing. He came out to box and I came out to fight,” said the champion after the win. In regard to a possible injury, he replied, “I may have hurt my hand in the second round, but I didn’t show it.” When asked about a possible showdown the top talents in the middleweight division, he didn’t mix words. “I don’t know what to say about it. Canelo and Golovkin have done a great job as champions. There’s always an underdog and a young lion ready to take them on and that’s me!”