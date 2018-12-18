The toughest twins in Houston return to action with their perfect skills and records intact.

“I am taking this fight on a week’s notice because I have been preparing for this moment my entire life…”

On Saturday, December 22, in a world title doubleheader televised live on FOX & FOX Deportes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Charlos, the toughest identical twins north of the Rio Grande, return to action with their superior skills and records against solid opposition.

In the main event, interim WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs), the heavier of the twins, will defend his title against Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs), the hungry southpaw from St. Petersburg, Florida, by way of Orotukan, Russia.

Korobov is a last minute replacement for Willie Monroe, Jr., who was given the boot after testing positive for a banned substance by VADA.

“I was well prepared for Willie Monroe, who is a southpaw, so there won’t be that much difference facing Korobov,’” said Jermall. “There is a size difference. He’s taller than Monroe, but I’ll just have to adjust my game plan. The best fighters in the world are the ones who are able to make the best adjustments. Beating Korobov is going to make the victory that much sweeter due to this adversity. That means the celebration is going to be sweeter as well. He was fighting on the undercard, so he’s prepared. But now fighting for the title in the top spot is going to make him fight harder. I love it. He’s a much better opponent on paper than Willie Monroe Jr.”

Korobov also loves it. He can’t wait to it up.

“I was training to fight on this card so I am physically and mentally ready to fight,” he said. “It doesn’t matter that I am taking this fight on a week’s notice because I have been preparing for this moment my entire life. I will make a few adjustments for Charlo and make the most of this opportunity.”

In the co-main event, Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his WBC super welterweight title against Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs), the lanky power puncher from the Motor City.

“I like for fighters to come in there with that mentality of fighting and wanting to win,” said Jermell. “And I know that’s where he (Harrison) comes from and that’s what he possesses.”