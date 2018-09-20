Manuel Charr will be fined. He’ll be stripped of his title. He’ll be suspended for a year.

Believing boxing can police itself ranks right up there with healing the sick and turning water into wine…

The September 29 fight in Cologne, Germany, between reigning and defending WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) and mandatory challenger Fres Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs) has been canceled due to Charr testing positive for the anabolic steroids epitrenbolone and drostanolone.

Charr is the latest in a long line of fighters who have been caught juicing over the years. He has an excuse, when has a fighter not had an excuse, but they’re excuses we’ve heard before and will likely hear again, considering their effectiveness.

“Dear Boxing Fans,” wrote Charr in a statement released to the press, “here is my statement on the doping test:

“The message came that I tested positive. My manager, Christian Hunter, and my promoter, Bernd Trendelburg, have cancelled the fight without informing me before or contacting me. I am very disappointed in this approach. I can’t explain the result, but I will do anything to solve it. I am now waiting for the result of the ‘B’ sample and I have once again undergone an independent and voluntary doping test. The results are expected to be published on Saturday.

“I have always been clean in all the fighting, and I can therefore definitely not explain how this result. I’m in shock myself, dear fans, especially as I’m in the final (stages) of the fight preparation. The defense of the championship has been my life for months. I am preparing for this fight with great discipline. During my (training) I take various supplements. It will be examined whether the food supplements may have influenced the doping sample.

“I’m working intensely to resolve the result of the doping test and the background behind it and to defend my world championship. I won’t give up and will keep you posted.”

Charr’s intention to not give up is commendable, especially since he doesn’t know what punishment awaits him. But it will be a formality, a slap on the wrist. He’ll be fined. He’ll be stripped of his title. He’ll be suspended for a year before resuming his career.

Charr is a perennial contender whose championship bona fides are based less on what he has done in the ring than what his backers paid for a shot at the title. Every fighter wants and perhaps deserves to called “champ,” but there are too many titles, too many divisions, and too many sanctioning bodies, each of which has more than one heavyweight “champion” of their own. Believing boxing can police itself, above and beyond the window dressing to which it resorts, ranks right up there with healing the sick and turning water into wine. But without a single governing body, which seems more fanciful by the minute, corruptibility remains the name of the game.