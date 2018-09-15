He hopes to turn back the clock, but the odds are stacked against him. (HBO Boxing)

Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (47-2, 39 KOs), the one-time pound-for-pounder and former four-division champion from Managua, Nicaragua, stopped Moises Fuentes (25-6-1, 14 KOs), the former WBO minimumweight champion from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, at 1:44 of round five.

Fighting out of the red corner in black trunks with red trim, the win was Gonzalez’s first in three fights, after back-to-back losses to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in March and September of last year. Chocolaito drew first blood in round two and was pretty much having his way when he turned out the lights with an overhand right.

Fuentes, fighting out of the blue corner in black and silver trunks, came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights, including a first round knockout in his last outing. Fighting less for glory than for money, he fought to earn enough to buy a third car to add to his fleet of vehicles for his Uber business in Mexico City.

Chocolatito dreams of turning back the clock, but at an old 31 and after close to 50 pro fights, the odds are stacked against him, even after tonight’s credible but uninspiring performance.