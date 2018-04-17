Chris Eubank vs. Carl “The Cat” Thompson

By Boxing News on April 17, 2018
Chris Eubank vs. Carl “The Cat” Thompson
On April 18, 1998 at Nynex Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, former WBO middleweight and super middleweight champion Chris “Simply the Best” Eubank, fighting out of London, England, fought WBO cruiserweight champion Carl “The Cat” Thompson, from Manchester. Eubank was 45-3-2 coming in. Thompson was 22-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Chris Eubank vs Carl Thompson 1 (Full Fight).avi



Fighter's Info

  • Chris Eubank

  • Carl Thompson

Real Name Christopher Livingstone Eubanks
Origin Dulwich, London, United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.08.08 (52)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W45+L5+D2=52
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Ronnie Davies

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1998.07.18 Carl Thompson 23-4-0 L(TKO) 10/12x3
1998.04.18 Carl Thompson 22-4-0 L(UD) 12/12x3
1997.10.11 Joe Calzaghe 22-0-0 L(UD) 12/12x3
1997.03.27 Camilo Alarcon 13-2-0 W(KO) 4/10
1996.10.19 Luis Dionisio Barrera 35-8-4 W(KO) 5/10
1995.09.09 Steve Collins 29-3-0 L(SD) 12/12

