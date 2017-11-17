Benn was 27-1. His only loss was to Michael Watson. Eubank was undefeated at 24-0.

On November 18, 1990 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, WBO middleweight champion Nigel Benn, from Ilford, England, fought the first of his two fights with the one and only Chris Eubank, from London. Benn was 27-1 going in. His only loss was to Michael Watson in 1989. Eubank was undefeated at 24-0. And the fight was one of the greatest in British boxing history…