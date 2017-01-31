Eubank was 29-0. Sugar Boy Malinga was 33-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 1, 1992 at National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, WBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank, from Brighton, Sussex, UK, defended his title against Thulani Malinga, from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Eubank was undefeated at 29-0. Malinga was 33-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…