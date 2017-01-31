Chris Eubank vs. Thulani Malinga

By Boxing News on January 31, 2017
Chris Eubank vs. Thulani Malinga
Eubank was 29-0. Sugar Boy Malinga was 33-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 1, 1992 at National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, WBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank, from Brighton, Sussex, UK, defended his title against Thulani Malinga, from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Eubank was undefeated at 29-0. Malinga was 33-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Chris Eubank vs Thulani Sugarboy Malinga



Tags: Chris Eubank Thulani Malinga February 1st 1992 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Chris Eubank

  • Thulani Malinga

Real Name Christopher Livingstone Eubanks
Origin Dulwich, London, United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.08.08 (51)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W45+L5+D2=52
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Ronnie Davies

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1998.07.18 Carl Thompson 23-4-0 L(TKO) 10/12x3
1998.04.18 Carl Thompson 22-4-0 L(UD) 12/12x3
1997.10.11 Joe Calzaghe 22-0-0 L(UD) 12/12x3
1997.03.27 Camilo Alarcon 13-2-0 W(KO) 4/10
1996.10.19 Luis Dionisio Barrera 35-8-4 W(KO) 5/10
1995.09.09 Steve Collins 29-3-0 L(SD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record