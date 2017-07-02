Stats don't lie. Pacquiao outanded Horn in overall punches, 182-92. (Duco Promotions)

It’s Winter in Australia. Perhaps since the colder months are upon its inhabitants, more to the point the three ringside judges who had the house’s best seats, then the holiday season came in July for Jeff Horn. Before any argument is thrown at the new WBO welterweight champion of the world, let’s remind ourselves that we didn’t have to pay sixty to seventy five dollars to watch this fight on pay per view. However, since the fact remains that a loud and boisterous crowd may have influenced the three individuals who saw the bout as a unanimous decision win for Horn, there will be questions to be answered. Walseka Roldan scored the contest 117-111 and should call up Jose Juan Guerra for a few drinks.

It happened again. Manny Pacquiao didn’t close the show and left the fight in the hands of three people who may have been blinded by the effects of dehydration. This looked like June 2012 all over again when Manny clearly beat Tim Bradley, Jr. but didn’t send him to the morgue, so he lost. The Filipino superstar’s record is now five wins with four losses since that time and his knockout drought continues to at least the nine year point, provided he seriously challenges Horn a second time in the form of a rematch.

The stats didn’t lie. Pacquiao outanded Horn in overall punches, 182-92. This can be broken down to a forty shot advantage in jabs and fifty with power punches. There can be a few ways of looking at this. It’s easy to say that Manny Pacquiao was robbed in Brisbane and Jeff Horn left his Christmas tree up in his living room. This was indeed a gift but still, the ringside judges pick up where a fighter left off. Thirty-six minutes to close the show and if you can’t do it, then you leave the call in the hands of other people who have nothing to do with what you did to get to the top. It’s happened countless times and there’s likely no end in sight.

A frequently sloppy and undisciplined set of boxing technique was thrown in the direction of Pacquiao for much of the contest, which was almost stopped after the ninth round. ESPN did so many of us a favor and presented the contest on basic cable. They seemed to spare little expense and cut no corners in the presentation of the contest. What are the odds that a rematch is on pay TV? The network’s resident man without an inside voice, Stephen A. Smith blasted the decision as incompetent and nonsensical, yet he also seemed to deride the contest in its entirety before it began. Surely, he didn’t intend to tell the public that Jeff Horn was essentially a nobody as he listed the Australian’s previous opponents prior to Pacquiao.

Jeff Horn didn’t win the fight by any stretch, yet so many people probably saw no twelve-round affair leading up to it. The three judges may have had themselves sitting in traffic en route to their hotel by round nine. This wasn’t supposed to happen but we were treated to a great fight, though not a great result. Some fighters pay for coasting through the last round or two of a contest and some get rewarded for staying on their feet. Someone skipped the former and won by the latter.

