Women’s boxing isn’t for everyone, and given its gender-bending aspect it’s easy to understand why. But women, like men, do fight. And like men who fight, women who fight can be powerful or not, graceful or not, artful or not. Christy Martin however is a special case. It wasn’t simply that she was lionized and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her life, specifically her life with her husband/trainer, is the stuff upon which tabloids thrive. This short documentary is hosted by Steve Farhood and gives an up close and personal look at the Coalminer Daughter’s ambitions and travails…