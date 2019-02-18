Christy Martin: Unfinished Business

By Boxing News on February 18, 2019
Given its gender-bending components and rationale, women's boxing isn't for everyone.

Women’s boxing isn’t for everyone, and given its gender-bending aspect it’s easy to understand why. But women, like men, do fight. And like men who fight, women who fight can be powerful or not, graceful or not, artful or not. Christy Martin however is a special case. It wasn’t simply that she was lionized and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her life, specifically her life with her husband/trainer, is the stuff upon which tabloids thrive. This short documentary is hosted by Steve Farhood and gives an up close and personal look at the Coalminer Daughter’s ambitions and travails…

Fighter's Info

  • Christy Martin

  • Mia St. John

Real Name Christy Renea Salter
Origin Bluefield, West Virginia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.06.12 (51)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W49+L7+D3=59
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 64 inches
Trainer Jim Martin

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.08.14 Mia St John 46-11-2 L(UD) 10/10x2
2011.06.04 Dakota Stone 9-8-5 L(TKO) 6/6x2
2009.09.02 Dakota Stone 9-7-5 W(MD) 10/10x2
2009.08.01 Cimberly Harris 5-13-0 W(SD) 6/6x2
2008.07.18 Valerie Mahfood 19-14-3 D(MDRAW) 8/8x2
2007.06.02 Amy Yuratovac 5-0-0 W(UD) 6/6x2

