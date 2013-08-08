Chuck Wepner: “The Real Rocky”

By Boxing News on June 5, 2019
The defining fight of Wepner's career was against Muhammad Ali on March 24, 1975.

ESPN’s documentary “The Real Rocky,” directed by Jeff Feuerzeig and produced by Triple Threat TV’s Matthew McDonald, traces Chuck Wepner’s exploits in and out of the ring, including his battle with Sylvester Stallone, and is based on a series of interviews Feuerzeig conducted with the perennial contender in 2005. The defining fight of the Bayonne Bleeder’s career was a shot at the heavyweight title held by Muhammad Ali on March 24, 1975, in Cleveland, Ohio. Wepner was, if nothing else, one tough SOB…

TheRealRocky



Comments

  1. john coiley 02:57am, 08/08/2013

    those were the days when Contenders gave Champions nearly all they could handle.

  2. Darrell 01:06am, 08/08/2013

    It was leading up to the obvious conclusion but it’s still got to be said…...that Vince McMahon sure knows his beans. I’m glad Chuck got his settlement…

  3. Darrell 12:25am, 08/08/2013

    Lawyers truly are an ingrate breed.

    Good doco though…

Fighter's Info

  • Chuck Wepner

  • Muhammad Ali

Real Name Charles Wepner
Origin New York New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1939.02.26 (80)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W35+L14+D2=51
Height 6 feet 5 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1978.09.26 Scott Frank 4-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1978.06.02 Tom Healy 4-4-0 W(KO) 5/
1978.04.07 Johnny Blaine 2-18-1 W(KO) 3/10
1977.05.20 Horst Geisler 10-3-0 L(TKO) 10/10
1977.02.19 Mike Schutte 33-6-1 L(PTS) 10/10
1976.10.02 Duane Bobick 36-0-0 L(TKO) 6/10

