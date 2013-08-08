ESPN’s documentary “The Real Rocky,” directed by Jeff Feuerzeig and produced by Triple Threat TV’s Matthew McDonald, traces Chuck Wepner’s exploits in and out of the ring, including his battle with Sylvester Stallone, and is based on a series of interviews Feuerzeig conducted with the perennial contender in 2005. The defining fight of the Bayonne Bleeder’s career was a shot at the heavyweight title held by Muhammad Ali on March 24, 1975, in Cleveland, Ohio. Wepner was, if nothing else, one tough SOB…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment