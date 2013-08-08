Chuck Wepner: “The Real Rocky”
By Boxing News on June 5, 2019
The defining fight of Wepner's career was against Muhammad Ali on March 24, 1975.
ESPN’s documentary “The Real Rocky,” directed by Jeff Feuerzeig and produced by Triple Threat TV’s Matthew McDonald, traces Chuck Wepner’s exploits in and out of the ring, including his battle with Sylvester Stallone, and is based on a series of interviews Feuerzeig conducted with the perennial contender in 2005. The defining fight of the Bayonne Bleeder’s career was a shot at the heavyweight title held by Muhammad Ali on March 24, 1975, in Cleveland, Ohio. Wepner was, if nothing else, one tough SOB…
