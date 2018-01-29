“Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges. I'm coming to knock him out.”

On Monday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions officially announced by way of a press release some eagerly yet not likely surprising news. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will meet once again for the lineal middleweight world championship. On Saturday, May 5, at a venue to be announced shortly, fans will be treated to ‘Canelo/Golovkin 2’.

Last September, the two pound-for-pound talents battled to a draw which had far more than its fair share of detractors in regard to how the decision was reached. Ringside judge Don Trella scored the bout even, 114-114. Dave Moretti gave Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KO’s) the nod by one round, yet the shock which launched millions of tweets was saved for the scorecard of Adalaide Byrd. Per her pair of eyes, Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) won ten rounds that fall evening in Las Vegas. Hopefully, a rematch will put the memory of that one single blown gasket to rest.

“I’m delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history,” said Canelo Alvarez, courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions. “This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best. This time, Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out.”

Although Guadalajara native Canelo is a fan favorite amongst legions of fans in Mexico as well as the United States and beyond, many in attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas booed the result last September 16. The 27-year-old now has his shot to set the record straight.

On the other side of the coin of a championship contest which may very well outsell its predecessor is Gennady Golovkin, a 35-year-old knockout maestro from Kazakhstan. Much like his redheaded opponent from Jalisco state, “GGG” has developed quite a following with fans from the land of the TriColor.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” said Golovkin. “This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves. I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time, there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as THE middleweight champion of the world.”

Of course, the man behind much of Canelo’s successful push to be a crossover star is no stranger to epic nights in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya retired in 2008 with eight world titles in six different weight classes.

“Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 will be boxing’s biggest and best event of 2018 as these two elite fighters once again go head-to-head to determine who is the best middleweight in the world,” said the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect we will see even more fireworks in the rematch as both fighters know there more is at stake now than before.”

Tom Loeffler promotes the career of “GGG” Golovkin and he was among many who voiced their disgust with Byrd’s scorecard last September in Las Vegas. The head of K2 Promotions was pleased that his prized fighter will get a chance to right what many saw as a glaring error.

“This is the fight boxing fans have been waiting for since the controversial outcome of last September, and the ONLY fight Gennady has wanted since that decision,” he said. “Gennady is ready for this historic record-tying 20th title defense where he will demonstrate his superiority over Canelo. Gennady is on a mission to prove he is still the best middleweight in the world today and one of the best fighters of his era.”