Jimmy Braddock was a man of his time. He defeated Max Baer at Madison Square Garden to win the heavyweight title in 1935. It was in the middle of the Great Depression and Braddock suffered as most men suffered during that economic collapse. He was in and out of boxing. He won some fights and lost others. But when it was time for him to step up, Braddock stepped up as few men ever do. This fine documentary looks at the life and times of James J. Braddock, a great heavyweight champ and amazing individual for whom the moniker “Cinderella Man” was no exaggeration…