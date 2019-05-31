Cinderella Man—The Real Jim Braddock Story

By Boxing News on May 31, 2019
Cinderella Man—The Real Jim Braddock Story
This documentary looks at the life and times of James Braddock, aka The Cinderella Man.

Jimmy Braddock was a man of his time. He defeated Max Baer at Madison Square Garden to win the heavyweight title in 1935. It was in the middle of the Great Depression and Braddock suffered as most men suffered during that economic collapse. He was in and out of boxing. He won some fights and lost others. But when it was time for him to step up, Braddock stepped up as few men ever do. This fine documentary looks at the life and times of James J. Braddock, a great heavyweight champ and amazing individual for whom the moniker “Cinderella Man” was no exaggeration…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

'Cinderella Man - The Real Jim Braddock Story'



Tags: James Braddock Joe Louis George Foreman Bert Sugar Mike Silver mike delisa Ron Lipton david margolick Arthur Mercante Sr. Sal Rappa steve small

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • James Braddock

  • Joe Louis

Real Name James Walter Braddock
Origin New York, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1905.06.07 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W51+L26+D7=86
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Trainer Doc Robb

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1938.01.21 Tommy Farr 66-21-13 W(SD) 10/10
1937.06.22 Joe Louis 31-1-0 L(KO) 8/15
1935.06.13 Max Baer 40-7-0 W(UD) 15/15
1935.03.22 Art Lasky 37-4-2 W(UD) 15/15
1934.11.16 John Lewis 33-2-3 W(PTS) 10/10
1934.06.14 Corn Griffin 22-6-1 W(TKO) 3/5

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record