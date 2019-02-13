Like the WNBA, women’s boxing, like women’s basketball, emphasizes the fundamentals.

Social conditioning being what it is, women’s boxing will never appeal to everyone, especially men…

On Saturday, April 13, in a fight televised live on Showtime from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs), the undefeated IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight champion from Flint, Michigan, fights a unification bout against undefeated Christina Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) , the WBO middleweight champion from Dortmund, Germany, by way of Novodolinskii, Kazakhstan.

Social conditioning being what it is, women’s boxing will never appeal to everyone, especially men, who hate seeing a woman battered, unless they’re doing the battering. But much like the WNBA, women’s boxing, like women’s basketball, emphasizes the fundamentals, the nuts and bolts of what makes the sport at its best so appealing.

The winner of Shields vs. Hammer will join the likes Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor, in addition to women’s welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus as the only fighters to have unified all four major world titles in any weight class.

“I always seek the biggest challenges and set the highest goals,” said Shields. “I will be ready like never before and will defeat Christina Hammer on April 13. Nothing will stop me from becoming undisputed champion and continuing my journey to carry women’s boxing to never-before-seen heights. I want to be the greatest of all time and change the game forever for all women in sports, and April 13 is an important step on that road to history.”

Shields is serious about her mission and continues to develop as both a fighter and attraction. She’s also a natural woman, in the best sense of the word, and is as confident as they come.

None of which, in of itself, will deter her opponent.

“I have waited a long time for this moment,” said Hammer. “I am bigger, stronger and more experienced than Claressa Shields. I am undefeated and have been a champion for over eight years. I can’t wait to show the world that I am the best and undisputed middleweight champion of the world.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, who was a darn good fighter in his day, said, “Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer, both champions, both in their prime, are not only taking on the biggest challenge in their respective careers by meeting each other in the ring, but are breaking barriers for boxing and for women in sports. April 13 is destined to be an electric and historic night of boxing.”

Shields moves unusually well for a woman her size, but one of her best moves was agreeing to let savvy Mark Taffet, who did wonders for HBO Boxing’s bottom line, manage her career.

“Shields vs. Hammer is the biggest and most important fight in women’s boxing history,” he said, “two undefeated unified champions in their prime battling for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world.

“Christina Hammer is indeed a very good fighter and champion, but Claressa Shields is once-in-a-lifetime. The same intense focus and determination that got Claressa through life, earned her two Olympic gold medals, and won her five world titles in eight pro fights will carry her to victory on April 13.”