Yesterday in New York, WBA and WBC middleweight world title holder Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2) and IBF middleweight world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) met with the media to discuss their May 4 unification fight. The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

It has been revealed that there will be a mandatory second day weigh-in for this contest. During a conversation with the media yesterday, Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions’ Roberto Diaz stated that the second day weigh-in was an IBF rule. Diaz went on to say, “It’s an IBF rule, and on unifications, it’s up to the discretion of the fighters.”

The IBF (International Boxing Federation) has a rule requiring a second day weigh-in for boxers who are competing for their title only. It states that, on the morning of the fight, the fighters cannot weigh more than 10 pounds over the weight limit. If a fighter isn’t able to make the weight or misses the second weigh-in, that athlete will not compete for the IBF title.

However, in 2017, on the heels of Jacobs’ bout versus then-IBF champion Gennady Golovkin, the sanctioning organization changed their rule to state that it was no longer enforced for world title unification fights.

The IBF’s Public Relations Director, Jeanette Salazar, responded to my request for clarification on the IBF’s rules. “The second day weigh-in is not enforced for unification bouts. We enforce the rule if the bout is for our title only. For unification bouts, it is up to the discretion of the fighters. If, for a unified bout, the fighters decided on a second day weigh-in, we would not even oversee that weigh-in.

“So, it is solely up to their discretion and agreement and would have nothing to do with the IBF.”

At the time of this publication, the team of Daniel Jacobs had not responded to a request for comment.

But Jacobs stated to a group of reporters yesterday that the second day weigh-in (and the 10-pound limit the morning of the bout) clause was inserted into the fight contract by Golden Boy Promotions.

Jacobs said in the interview, “They’re looking for any way, shape, or form to get an advantage. This is not something they’re not used to doing…This is not championship behavior.”

