Sports are conceivably a respite from the grisly consequences of realpolitik, but money trumps everything in the end…

“Anybody, even a baby, can punch if they don’t get hit back.”—Jack Dempsey

Forget the O2 in London. Forget Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Forget Dubai. Mexico and Las Vegas. Forget Madison Square Garden, which hosted the Upset of the Year. And most of all, forget about an interim fight that no one cares or gives a damn about and on with the show.

In Saturday, December 7, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in a fight christened Clash on the Dunes, IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs), the underdog’s underdog from Imperial, California, will defend his titles against former champion Anthony Joshua (22-1, 20 KOs), from Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, in a rematch of their June 1 bout in New York City where Ruiz shocked both Joshua and the world, while striking a blow for overweight men everywhere.

With a reported $100 million on the table from Saudi sporting elites, Joshua was persuaded to abandon plans to fight in front of a friendly audience, which might have helped reverse what he described as a “minor setback.” But those not afflicted with short memories or anti-Mexican animus won’t soon forget how pathetic Joshua’s performance in fact was. He lost not only his titles that night, after being dropped four times. He also lost credibility and his aura of invincibility, neither of which will easily be restored, even if he wins.

Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based Washington Post columnist who was dismembered in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul before his remains were fed to the dogs, will not be sitting ringside. But others members of the ruling elite will be present, looking as smug, self-important, and entitled as their ill-gotten gains might suggest.

“If Anthony Joshua fights Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, it’s likely to be yet another opportunity for the Saudi authorities to try to ‘sportswash’ their severely tarnished image,” said Amnesty UK’s Felix Jakens.

“Despite some long-overdue reforms on women’s rights,” radical stuff like being allowed to drive a car, “Saudi Arabia is currently in the grip of a sweeping human rights crackdown—with women’s rights activists, lawyers and members of the Shia minority community all being targeted.

“The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen is carrying out indiscriminate attacks on homes, hospitals and market-places with horrific consequences for Yemeni civilians.”

Sports are conceivably a respite from the grisly consequences of realpolitik, but money trumps everything in the end, and if the Saudis can buy their way into big-time boxing, who’s to stop them?

It won’t be Eddie Hearn or Al Haymon.