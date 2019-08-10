Clash on the Dunes
Sports are conceivably a respite from the grisly consequences of realpolitik, but money trumps everything in the end…
“Anybody, even a baby, can punch if they don’t get hit back.”—Jack Dempsey
Forget the O2 in London. Forget Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Forget Dubai. Mexico and Las Vegas. Forget Madison Square Garden, which hosted the Upset of the Year. And most of all, forget about an interim fight that no one cares or gives a damn about and on with the show.
In Saturday, December 7, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in a fight christened Clash on the Dunes, IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs), the underdog’s underdog from Imperial, California, will defend his titles against former champion Anthony Joshua (22-1, 20 KOs), from Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, in a rematch of their June 1 bout in New York City where Ruiz shocked both Joshua and the world, while striking a blow for overweight men everywhere.
With a reported $100 million on the table from Saudi sporting elites, Joshua was persuaded to abandon plans to fight in front of a friendly audience, which might have helped reverse what he described as a “minor setback.” But those not afflicted with short memories or anti-Mexican animus won’t soon forget how pathetic Joshua’s performance in fact was. He lost not only his titles that night, after being dropped four times. He also lost credibility and his aura of invincibility, neither of which will easily be restored, even if he wins.
Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based Washington Post columnist who was dismembered in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul before his remains were fed to the dogs, will not be sitting ringside. But others members of the ruling elite will be present, looking as smug, self-important, and entitled as their ill-gotten gains might suggest.
“If Anthony Joshua fights Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, it’s likely to be yet another opportunity for the Saudi authorities to try to ‘sportswash’ their severely tarnished image,” said Amnesty UK’s Felix Jakens.
“Despite some long-overdue reforms on women’s rights,” radical stuff like being allowed to drive a car, “Saudi Arabia is currently in the grip of a sweeping human rights crackdown—with women’s rights activists, lawyers and members of the Shia minority community all being targeted.
“The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen is carrying out indiscriminate attacks on homes, hospitals and market-places with horrific consequences for Yemeni civilians.”
Sports are conceivably a respite from the grisly consequences of realpolitik, but money trumps everything in the end, and if the Saudis can buy their way into big-time boxing, who’s to stop them?
It won’t be Eddie Hearn or Al Haymon.
Marcus Washington 11:41am, 08/10/2019
Your Name aka WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE, was the “boxing ignorant” who was mocking Ruiz before the first fight and has also BEEN WRONG on several predictions. On the other hand, I WARNED people not to sell Ruiz cheap before the first fight. The ONLY people on this site who had anything positive to say about Ruiz before the initial bout were yours truly and the poster, “Pete The Sneak. ” ALSO, I think it has been quite awhile since I have been wrong on a prediction. Koolz…. Have you noticed that Robert Maxwell’s daughter, speaking of London, has been in the news lately concerning the Epstein case? Back to flunkies like “Your Name.” All one has to do is go back to all the threads leading up to the first Joshua vs. Ruiz bout and see that all you PAYASOS were telling fat jokes and claiming what a mismatch that this was going to be and blah, blah, blah. NOW all you “boxing experts” claim to have known that Joshua was a patsy all along. Sit down, you front running, PHONY CLOWN.
Your Name 11:20am, 08/10/2019
Seems that Marcus Washington is a boxing ignorant. Yeah, Joshua dropped Ruiz but then Ruiz got up and gave Joshua a real beating. It’s called Mexican cojones dude!
Koolz 11:05am, 08/10/2019
what is the deal with Joshua!? He is saying some insane things!
He is going to waste Ruiz, he is going to be beast mode, Ruiz has never seen him like this.
Really? Guy got his butt handed to him, not a flash knock down but really dominating beating.
What does he think Ruiz is going to run into his jab with his face.
Joshua needs to take it down a level because Ruiz is a blinding light of confidence for this rematch!
All Ruiz has to do is fight small get inside and use combos to Joshua’s Head.
I always have to remember though how Wlad came back after his three losses with Emanuel Steward.
OH and by the way they made a movie about a certain British Agent perhaps you have heard of it? Lawrence of Arabia! One of the Great Films!
and the true story of That agent is even crazier than the film.
Koolz 10:56am, 08/10/2019
Hey it all work out….No Prob!
London owns Saudi Arabia, Dubai etc. Who do you think gave them the power to sell oil, oil for dollars.
London owns, Canada, US, Australia, France, who knows what else.
Let’s have Boxing in Shangri La what could be wrong with that? Women can where masks and robes and to get everyone’s blood pumping we can have a beheading before the main event!
This can be meta for Dune The Movie.
Marcus Washington? because he said some pretty crazy shit!
bollyn.com
Marcus Washington 09:47am, 08/10/2019
Joshua by stoppage in 5 rounds. Lets not forget how he flattened Ruiz first in the first fight. He’ll finish it this time around. Every dog has his day and Ruiz already had his and he can now ride off into the sunset just like Hasim Rahmam, Leon Spinks, Bonecrusher Smith and others before him. As for Saudi Arabia? Strangely they are looked upon as some kind of ally to America and the West?? Never mind that 15 of the 19 hijackers that flew into the World Trade Center were Saudis.