Congressmen work? That's news to me. Maybe things are different south of the border.

There are “tremendous works of art which [have] Mexico’s heart in it,” works by painters like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera…

If one were to conduct a poll asking what boxing needs most to bolster its credibility, the last thing anyone would say is that it needs more belts.

Embracing most what the sport needs least, the WBC, in a “traditional move,” has decided to offer its newfangled “Maya” belt, recently created to get in Canelo’s good graces, to the winners of the September 14 non-title fight between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin and the WBO championship between Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey.

Awarding belts for no legitimate reason is the sort of self-serving thing that gives fight fans fits. But they can whine all they want, just so long as they keep their eye on the hypnotist’s pocket watch.

In his own defense, Mauricio Sulaiman said, “This is a very significant event. Congressmen have joined us. They themselves get into the political ring, with their shares of blows in their day to day work.”

Congressmen work? That’s news to me. Maybe things are different south of the border.

“I feel very honored to have our Boxing Community along with the Congressmen and Congresswomen in a very special ceremony for the Mayan Belts.

“These belts are tremendous works of art which has Mexico`s heart in it. And whoever wins them will take them home and cherish them for the rest of their lives. It is a piece of history for Eternity.”

There are “tremendous works of art which [have] Mexico’s heart in it,” works by painters like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. The WBC’s Mayan Belts may be a “piece of history for Eternity,” but when it comes to real history and real Eternity, it might be wise to look elsewhere.

Taking a stand in opposition to the gratuitous awarding the belts to whoever the WBC sees fit, Paco Valcarcel of the WBO expressed his disgust.

“What the hell are these people from another sanctioning body doing handing out copper and silver, Mayan, pearl-studded, aluminum, Aztec belts in bouts sponsored by other organizations, to contenders who don’t really care about these palooka belts,” he said.

“This needs to stop, enough already.”