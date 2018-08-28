It’s going to be a hell of a scrap and, quite possibly, a Fight of the Year-level battle.

Fight fans suffering through the usually boxing-slow dog days of summer have a lot to look forward to in September. Some big stars and big events, along with some hot prospect showcases, are on tap for the coming month. So, let’s take a look at the best of the best in boxing this September:

September 1

Ryan Garcia vs. Carlos Morales: The 20-year-old Garcia is a social media phenom, super featherweight prospect, and a star-in-the-making. He’s matched against a modestly skilled Morales, who, let’s be honest, is being booked as a fall guy for the 15-0 Garcia. The real point of interest for this fight—aside from getting another look at Garcia’s development—is the fact that this will be Golden Boy’s second stab at a live, free Facebook Watch stream after an ugly fail in their first attempt. Cross your fingers that either the technology holds up or that the fight ends before the stream fizzles out.

September 8

Shawn Porter vs. Danny Garcia: This is just a damn fine match-up, pairing styles and temperaments likely to bring out the best in both fighters. It’s for the WBC title left vacant by Keith Thurman, but forget belts and trinkets, it’s going to be a hell of a scrap and, quite possibly, a Fight of the Year-level battle.

Superfly 3: This series, featuring some of the sport’s best smaller-weight fighters, is one of the few things HBO Boxing has done right in recent years. This time around, the match-ups are a bit “meh,” but fans will still get a look at Juan Francisco Estrada, Donnie Nietes, and Kazuto Ioka.

September 14

Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco: On paper, at least, this stands to be one of the best possible pairings in the increasingly intriguing junior welterweight division. This first defense of Ramirez’s WBC 140 lb. title is set to be yet another hometown Fresno showcase for the popular regional fighter, but Orozco has the skills and overall ability to ruin the homecoming party.

September 15

Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2: Be skeptical of this one and whether it will most likely produce an anticlimactic finish, building to a part 3, but it’s a big fight with big intrigue. Alvarez and Golovkin have legitimate bad blood and it probably won’t take all that much for tempers to boil over. At the very least, Canelo-GGG 2 is the continuation of a “big drama show” between two of the sport’s most recognizable stars.

The Canelo-GGG Undercard: It’s nothing great, to be honest, but it does provide the possibility for tremendous and ugly violence, if that’s your thing. Jaime Munguia will brutalize Brandon Cook; David Lemieux could very well blast the waxed moustache off Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan’s face; and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes should be a nice, brutal affair.

September 22

Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin: It’s not Joshua-Wilder, but an Anthony Joshua fight is always an event and Povetkin is a legitimate challenger. All things considered, the Russian contender is, arguably, the second best fighter “AJ” has ever faced, right behind Wladimir Klitschko. The partisan, pro-Joshua fans at Wembley Stadium will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric—and the fight might actually be decent.

September 28

George Groves vs. Callum Smith: This final bout of the WBSS super middleweight tournament should be a solid match-up between fighters who always turn in honest, earnest efforts. Groves beat Jaime Cox and Chris Eubank Jr. to get the finals, while Smith had to get by Erik Skoglund and Nieky Holzken. This all-UK tournament final, held in Saudi Arabia, will likely establish a consensus no. 1 in the 168 lb. division.

Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos: 19-0 Haney is a 19-year-old lightweight/junior welterweight prospect to watch and he’s being matched very tough in this upcoming bout. Mexico’s Burgos is a tough customer with 14 years of pro experience, 37 bouts, and more than a handful of contests against legitimate high-end opposition. It’ll be interesting to see how the kid handles a 31-year-old well-seasoned pro who has never been stopped.

September 30

Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr.: Say what you will about Ortiz, but he’s usually good for an entertaining show and matched against the always-aggressive Molina, intrigue is almost guaranteed. It’s hard to call this one anything but a calendar-filler because the winner will probably still be a long ways away from an actual title fight, but it’ll definitely be fun.