Of the 252 punches landed, 223 of them were power shots. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

At 38 years of age and having fought professionally for two decades, time may finally be catching up with the veteran banger…

Friday night at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs), from Bronx, New York, by way of Accra, Ghana, successfully defended his title by winning a war against Ray Beltran (36-9-1, 22 KOs), stopping the former WBO lightweight champion from Avondale, Arizona, by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, at 0:54 of round eight, after dropping him four times.

There’s no quit in 38-year-old Beltran. Not known for his stylish boxing, his claim to fame is that he’s one tough hombre, and that toughness was in full display in last Friday’s defeat. But at 38 years of age and having fought professionally for two decades, time may finally be catching up with the veteran banger.

Thirty-two-year-old Commey controlled the action from the opening bell. He dropped Sugar Ray twice in the opening and once in rounds five and eight with an array of debilitating punches, even going so far as to protest referee Edward Hernandez Sr.’s decision to stop the fight. But Beltran was in it and had his moments in rounds three and five, when he appeared to have Commey hurt. But the younger man beat the older man, as if foretold, and the champion fought a great fight. Still, Beltran deserves kudos for his kamikaze ethos and unerring willingness to battle on to the bloody end.

Of the 252 punches landed by both fighters, 223 of them were power shots.

“Beltran showed why he was a champion,” said Commey after the bout. “He’s a great fighter who showed it against me tonight. I was happy to get the job done and defend my title for the first time. It looks like Teofimo Lopez is next, but he has a job to do first. That would be a great fight.”

Ever the stoic gladiator, Beltran made no excuses for having lost.

“He caught me with a good shot in the eighth round, and the referee decided to stop the fight. Now I am going to get together with my team and figure out what’s next. If I fight on, I will move up to 140 pounds.”