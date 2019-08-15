Perhaps, Floyd Mayweather was right, fighters really aren’t the same after they fight him.

Maybe he’s taken to believing, or sadly becoming, what most assumed was merely a character used to promote his fights…

In yet another outburst of miscreant behavior unbecoming of a championship fighter, the UFC’s star attraction, Conor McGregor was seen decking a senior citizen in an Irish pub.

It was a grotesque and dangerous display from a fighter whose list of brutal, outside the octagon (and ring) antics appear to mount due in large part because he has yet to be properly penalized, either by law enforcement or the UFC—from being charged with strong armed robbery and criminal mischief to being investigated for sexual assault to his role in the infamous post fight brawl at UFC 229. It is one embarrassing and despicable occurrence after another, besmirching a sport and its combatants who already reside under the harsh and mostly unfair glare of the public. Perhaps, Floyd Mayweather was right, fighters really aren’t the same after they fight him, as many of Conor’s infractions have come following his mega fight with Mayweather. I suppose the Irish mauler has become rather comfortable after such a handsome payday. Maybe he’s taken to believing, or sadly becoming, what most assumed was merely a character used to promote his fights.

It has almost always been an unspoken rule of sorts that those who are trained to elicit pain ought never be the ones to initiate it in an encounter with a civilian. “You learn to fight, so you don’t have to,” goes the adage. There’s no glory, no matter how tempting, in a professional fighter initiating contact of any kind versus a civilian unless said fighter believes him or herself to be in imminent danger, as was the case when UFC strawweight, Polyana “The Iron Lady” Viana bludgeoned a would be mugger in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The footage obtained by TMZ Sports makes it clear, the UFC bad boy was in no way in the kind of peril that would warrant him striking a geriatric at a bar.