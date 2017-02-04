Zab Judah vs. Cory Spinks II

By Boxing News on February 4, 2017
Zab Judah vs. Cory Spinks II
Zab Judah was 32-2. Cory Spinks was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 5, 2005 at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, Missouri, former WBC/WBA/IBF super welterweight champion Zab Judah, from Brooklyn, New York, fought the second of two fights with Cory Spinks, from St. Louis. Their first fight was in April 2004 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and Spinks won Zab’s belts by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Judah was 32-2. Spinks was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Zab Judah vs Cory Spinks II FULL FIGHT



Fighter's Info

  • Cory Spinks

  • Zab Judah

Real Name Cory Calvin
Origin Saint Louis Missouri USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.02.20 (39)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W39+L8+D0=47
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Kevin Cunningham

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.02.01 Carlos Molina 20-5-2 L(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Cornelius Bundrage 31-4-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2012.01.28 Sechew Powell 26-3-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.06.25 Shakir Ashanti 16-10-0 W(UD) 10/10
2010.08.07 Cornelius Bundrage 29-4-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2009.04.24 Deandre Latimore 19-1-0 W(SD) 12/12

