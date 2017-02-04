Zab Judah was 32-2. Cory Spinks was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 5, 2005 at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, Missouri, former WBC/WBA/IBF super welterweight champion Zab Judah, from Brooklyn, New York, fought the second of two fights with Cory Spinks, from St. Louis. Their first fight was in April 2004 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and Spinks won Zab’s belts by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Judah was 32-2. Spinks was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…