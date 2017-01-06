"I'm proud to establish a tremendous partnership with Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar."

On Wednesday afternoon in the Conga Room at “LA Live” in Los Angeles, former four-division world champion, Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KO’s) spoke to the media about his upcoming bout for the vacant WBO light middleweight title against Yoshihiro Kamegai. The world championship contest versus Komegai (27-3-2, 24 KO’s), which is set to take place on August 26 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California, is just shy of three months away, yet Cotto has already hit another high long before he steps into the ring for a shot at his sixth world title.

The man from Caguas, Puerto Rico is now the proud owner of a multi-fight deal with Golden Boy Promotions. Cotto, 36, was last seen in the ring in November of 2015 when he fell short in his quest to recapture the WBC world middleweight crown. The winner of that particular bout, Canelo Alvarez is now one of the world’s most recognizable fighters and is promoted by the same Los Angeles based firm. Additionally, Golden Boy will partner with Miguel Cotto Promotions for future bouts as well as nurturing talent in Miguel’s home nation of Puerto Rico.

This past February, Cotto was slated to face James Kirkland at the The Star, the brand new, state of the art all-purpose arena adjacent to the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. At the time, Cotto was represented by hip-hop mogul Jay Z’s promotional company, Roc Nation Sports. The bout was going to be televised on pay TV, yet for whatever reason, it was abruptly canceled. The official reason? Kirkland suffered a broken nose in training. There wasn’t an ocean of complaints across the boxing brass over the news and most agreed it was not worthy in any way of a price tag of $60. Perhaps this was in the best interest of all parties.

“Miguel Cotto is not only a legend in the ring, but on the entire island of Puerto Rico, which has one of the richest boxing traditions around the globe,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO, Oscar De La Hoya. “Our new partnership will include Miguel’s upcoming fights and we’ll work with Miguel Cotto Promotions’ talented stable of fighters to revitalize boxing in Puerto Rico.”

Cotto himself seemed equally gracious of the new deal. “I’m very proud to establish a tremendous partnership with Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar,” he said. “It couldn’t work better than from a boxer to a boxer. We share the same mentality and language of the sport as well as the business. We’ll create the perfect opportunities for the sport of boxing and the fans.”

