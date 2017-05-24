Cotto will return to the ring on August 26 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

Miguel Cotto has easily solidified his status in boxing lore as one of the current era’s finest competitors. The former four-division world champion from Caguas, Puerto Rico gave us as fans of the sweet science several nights to remember, whether as victor or vanquished. Since turning professional in 2001, Cotto became a fan favorite over the years and was famously undefeated until he collided with Antonio Margarito nine years ago. Given Margarito’s rap sheet in the sport, the first loss (since avenged) of Miguel’s illustrious career and the circumstances which would surface six months later have given some within the boxing skeptics crowd many reasons to wonder if the eleventh round TKO defeat was indeed legitimate.

Whether or not this is the case, Cotto still continued to give his best efforts against such names as Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Sergio Martinez and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. In the minds of some, his finest hour may have surfaced in his bouts with Shane Mosley and Joshua Clottey, respectively.

In any case, Cotto (40-5, 33 KO’s) hasn’t fought since November of 2015, which was a unanimous decision loss to the previously mentioned Canelo Alvarez. Titles at super lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight and middleweight are the various championships to his credit which help make him unique among the rich boxing tradition in Puerto Rico. He’ll now have a chance at his sixth overall world title.

Golden Boy Promotions has just announced that Cotto will make his return to the ring on August 26 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California. The vacant WBO super welterweight championship will be up for the taking when he faces Yoshihiro Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KO’s) of Japan. The bout will be televised in the United States on HBO’s “World Championship Boxing.”

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita