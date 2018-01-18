Coyle vs. Dodd announced

By Cain Bradley on January 18, 2018
Sean Dodd will defend his Commonwealth title against Tommy Coyle on the Amir Khan undercard on April 21…

A big bout has been announced for the Amir Khan undercard on April 21. Sean “Masher” Dodd will defend his Commonwealth title against Tommy Coyle.

Dodd will have the backing of his home crowd who roared him to victory over Tom Stalker. Tommy Coyle has losses to top contenders in Tyrone Nurse, Derry Matthews and hometown rival Luke Campbell.

Eddie Hearn has also said that he is looking to get Paul Butler, Natasha Jonas and Tom Farrell on the card.

