The countdown is almost a memory and a certain boxing talent from Nebraska will get his chance to showcase his skills from ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ in Manhattan. WBO World Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will take on former unified super lightweight titleholder Amir “King” Khan in what will be ESPN’s first foray into the viewing platform we all know and love all too well, pay-per-view. Whether or not $70 sounds about right is an argument which was soundly beaten into a corner long ago. Regardless, Crawford (34-0, 25 KO’s) and his team may likely have high hopes that a resounding, victorious effort over Khan (33-4, 20 KO’s) will keep the Omaha native at or near the top of boxing’s mythical and at times nonsensical pound-for-pound rankings.

The same platform of commentary talent from ESPN who commandeered the recent telecast involving Vasiliy Lomachenko brought into question who is indeed sitting atop the summit of boxing greatness. Some hinged their impending decision upon Crawford’s efforts in New York City as to whether or not he’s the best of the best. None of that really matters now that both Crawford (146.4 lbs.) and Khan (146.6 lbs.) have weighed in and appear ready to throw down on Saturday evening. However, if one were to look a bit closer at the respective records of each man, then it would appear, at least to the empirical set of eyes that Khan has the more telling résumé of the two.

If we jump back a decade, then we’ll land a few months after the Bolton, Lancashire native was in the depths of a comeback trail after his shock defeat to Breidis Prescott, who knocked him out less than a minute into their contest in September 2008. The surprising loss was the first of Khan’s career and he shortly thereafter enlisted the help of Freddie Roach to assist him on the road back to the ring. 2009 included victories over Marco Antonio Barrera, Andriy Kotelnik and Dmitriy Salita. It’s fair enough to point out that Mexican legend Barrera was much more than just a fading star when he faced Khan and a nasty gash across his head, which came as a result of a clash of heads in the opening round, came to a close in the fifth.

When the time came for Amir to face Kotelnik in July of 2009, his Ukrainian opponent was highly touted as the only man to have defeated one of the terrors of the super lightweight division, Marcos Maidana. Khan strolled past him by way of a clear unanimous decision and then made quick work of Salita with three knockdowns in round one. Next came his American debut, which involved an eleventh round stoppage win over Paul Malignaggi. Just before 2010 ended, we witnessed Amir Khan’s absolute finest hour. His opponent was the aforementioned Marcos Maidana. In a contest which was subsequently awarded ‘Fight of the Year’ honors by the Boxing Writers Association of America, Khan delivered a liver shot to the Argentine headhunter in the opening round and may have swallowed an apple when Maidana made it back to his feet after temporarily rolling in pain on the canvas.

What transpired afterwards was pure gold and a bout which causes no harm to be watched at least once per year. Just how Khan survived Maidana’s late onslaught, which consisted of uppercuts and hellacious shots from all angles, was hard to fathom. His ability to dig deep may have been what earned him a close but somewhat peevish unanimous nod. There was a need to reference this period of time in Khan’s career because it included a passage that Terence Crawford has yet to encounter, although none of it is his fault. What is worth noting is the fact that as Khan’s career progressed and he moved past Zab Judah in July of 2011, he was unable to cope with the sheerest forms of adversity when it was thrown at him.

His December 2011 loss to Lamont Peterson won’t be discussed because Peterson cheated. When Amir squared off against Danny Garcia in July of 2012, he was unable to find his bearings once the waters became too choppy. Much like what we saw three years ago when he moved up from welterweight to middleweight and faced Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Khan fought well in the opening moments until adversity and its steel ball came crashing down. In the case of Garcia, the tide turned when Danny landed a counter left hook which sent Amir to the canvas in round three, after which the damage piled on and Khan never recovered. Garcia won in four and Alvarez won in six. Terence Crawford, by contrast, hasn’t taken as reckless a path to get to where he is today but as previously mentioned, none of this is by his own doing.

As is the case with many a champion across many a division, the competition is often limited to what can be put in front of him. However, a resounding win over Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland for the WBO World Lightweight title in March of 2014 and a thorough thrashing of Yuriorkis Gamboa three months later served as the catalyst for the journey which brought him to where he is today. In the five years since he first became a world champion, Crawford has also found success five pounds to the north as a super lightweight. He first cashed in on one of the division’s prizes in the spring of 2015 when he floored Thomas Dulorme three times in round six en route to the vacant WBO World Super Lightweight crown. Since then, the majority of his fights have been mere sparring contests, which is either a sign of how much time and effort he’s put into his training or a subpar array of opponents. The smart money is on the former.

He added the WBC strap in July 2016 as he easily won each and every round against Viktor Postol in Las Vegas. He looked as impressive as always against Felix Diaz ten months later and at times in these contests, the southpaw switched back and forth to an orthodox stance and chose to get the rounds done in whatever fashion he chose. When the time came to unify the super lightweight ranks in August of 2017, his opponent Julius Indongo looked terrified and more than willing to surrender the IBF and WBA belts he held. The third round stoppage win for Crawford had many asking, perhaps on their bloodied hands and knees, just how Indongo ever came into possession of a world title. Crawford moved up to where he now, the welterweight division and his first contest was for a world title.

It just happened to be against the man who was awarded an inexplicable decision against Manny Pacquiao in July 2017, Jeff Horn. Just as no one likely felt Horn defeated Pacquiao, there had to be fewer who felt he could hold his own against Terence Crawford, who disposed of him in nine rounds. We last saw him last October when he coasted past Jose Benavidez, Jr. in his hometown of Omaha. So, here we are and here we go. There’s so many ways this fight can play out, is there not?

The forthcoming opinions will be interesting, at least for a day or so. If Crawford flattens Khan, especially with an early round stoppage, then there will be those who will argue for the Nebraska fighter to be vaulted to the top of boxing’s pound-for-pound list. At the same time, there will be a flock who will insist that Khan was shot, past it, etc. Crawford is anywhere between a lock and a fool’s bet at this time (from -1400 to -2000). Will this be the best $70 you’ve spent in quite a while or not?