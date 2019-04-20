Amir Khan’s chin may not be made of china, but it sure as hell ain’t made of granite.

What matters has less to do with what Crawford and Khan did to their opponents than what their opponents did to them…

Tonight’s pay-per-view fight on ESPN between Terence Crawford and Amir Khan has been criticized and for good reason. Crawford, the reigning and defending WBO welterweight champion from Omaha, Nebraska, is undefeated. He is also one of the top pound-for-pound fighters boxing today. His résumé may be on the thin side, but the ambidextrous boxer-puncher can think of his feet and his 74% KO ratio speaks for itself. Khan, by contrast, while athletic, peaked a decade ago, and while his 54% KO ratio is no match for Crawford’s, it’s his having lost four fights—three of them by knockout—that almost guarantees the way the fight ends is a foregone conclusion.

Those with the liberty of avoiding this fight, either due to its cost or inevitability, are likely to do just that, and maybe a message will be sent, however inadvertently, that fight fans’ patience has worn thin, they’ve grown tired of being taken for granted. Politicians may take them for saps, and do it repeatedly, but boxing promoters don’t have that leverage, and when the numbers of PPV buyers are tallied when all is said and done, it may come as a shock, if not a wake-up call, to those who degrade the sport for their own ends.

But some of us cannot afford the luxury of ignoring this fight. The prerequisites of having a job don’t allow it. I fall into this category, as does CompuBox, who did a head-to-head comparison between Crawford and Khan in their last dozen or so fights.

On paper, Khan has the edge in several categories. He throws more punches per round than Crawford, 52.7 to 48.2. He lands more punches and at a higher percentage per round than Crawford, 18.9 to 16.8 or 35.9% to 34.9%. Khan has the edge in jabs thrown per round, 26.3 to Crawford’s 25.7, and landed, 7.2 to Crawford’s 6.1, while at a higher percentile, 27.4% to Crawford’s 23.7%. Khan even has the edge in power punches thrown and landed, connecting with 11.8 of 26.4 or 44.7% to Crawford’s 10.7 of 22 or 47.6%.

But the category that really matters has less to do with what Khan and Crawford did to their opponents than what their opponents did to them. Crawford’s opponents landed just 5.1 power punches per round (less than 2 per minute), whereas Khan’s opponents landed 36.6% of their power punches on a fighter whose chin, while perhaps not made of china, sure as hell ain’t made of granite.