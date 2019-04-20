Crawford said, “It wasn’t a low blow.” Too bad that’s not true. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in a fight televised live on ESPN pay-per-view, Terence Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs), the ambidextrous WBO welterweight champion from Omaha, Nebraska, successfully defended his title by stopping Amir Khan (33-5, 20 KOs), the former two-division champion from Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, with a low blow at 0:47 of round six.

More to come…