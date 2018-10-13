As I stated earlier this week, Crawford is a special fighter with skills galore. (Top Rank)

One has to wonder if unification fights with the other welterweight champions—Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, and Keith Thurman—will ever get made…

Pound-for-pound top fighter and WBO welterweight world champion Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) faced Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night from Omaha, Nebraska. The crowd, in Crawford’s backyard, numbered 13,000.

As I stated earlier this week, Crawford is a special fighter with skills galore. Benavidez, while he has heart, has quite a few defensive flaws, and his punches tend to be wide; Crawford, on the other hand, is tight all the way around and throws his shots straight and accurate. I expected the fight to be relatively one-sided for Crawford and to likely end in a knockout. While the match was more competitive than I anticipated, the flow and the result were the same.

The bout started technically, with Crawford switching to southpaw not far into the first round. The first few rounds were competitive, with Crawford pulling most of them out on my card due to his higher clean connection rate. Benavidez did land the occasional clean body shot with his right hand.

As the rounds progressed, Crawford worked Benavidez’s body regularly and continued to fight from the southpaw position. Benavidez did keep the rounds competitive except for the third, which Crawford won hands down, but in my view it generally just wasn’t enough to take the rounds.

But by the 6th, it appeared the body work Crawford had invested in was beginning to take its toll on Benavidez. The taller man was slower and clearly fatigued, mostly standing in place in the middle of the ring without much foot movement.

Crawford—while still clearly winning the majority of the rounds and showing better skill than his opponent—didn’t turn up his activity level or impress as much as usual. Whether it was due to Benavidez’s height and reach or the champion perhaps having an off night was difficult to say. But what matters is Crawford won and he won by knockout.

Near the end of the 12th round, Crawford dropped Benavidez with a right uppercut that the latter didn’t see. When Benavidez went back in after the count, Crawford landed nearly everything cleanly with the challenger being consistently hurt, particularly by the right hooks from Crawford. The referee waved it off just before the end of the round.

In the post-fight interview, Crawford stated that it’s his job to want to fight the best in his division and that it’s up to his promoter, Top Rank, to make the fights happen. Based on that statement, one has to wonder if unification fights with the other welterweight champions—Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, and Keith Thurman—will ever get made. It would be a shame if they don’t.

Opening the telecast were featherweights Shakur Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs) and Viorel Simion (21-3, 9 KOs). Stevenson is a top prospect, having won silver at the 2016 Olympics, while Simion is an experienced European fighter whose losses have come by decision to top featherweights Lee Selby and Scott Quigg—though it should be noted that the Romanian hadn’t fought since April 2017. Not to mention he’s 36 years old to Stevenson’s 21.

Stevenson’s superior mobility and athleticism were on display from the opening bell. Simion looked thick and heavy, and Shakur out-maneuvered him in every respect. About halfway through the round, the southpaw Stevenson dropped Simion heavily with a right hook. He continued to pummel the older fighter and dropped him again with a short, sharp hook that followed an overhand left at the end of the first round. Simion was visibly hurt; the referee waved it off.

