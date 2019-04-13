“It’s hard to take, boxing’s a big part of my life. You can’t stay in boxing too long.” (Getty)

After the whooping he suffered last night in L.A. at the hands of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Anthony Crolla is considering hanging ‘em up and calling it a day.

“It was a great shot he caught me with,” Crolla told talkSPORT. “I knew, the moment he hit me, it was frustrating because I thought, ‘It’s gonna take more than ten seconds to recover from this.’”

Although he’s only 32, the former WBA lightweight champion has lost three of his last six fights and the proverbial writing is on the wall.

“It’s nearly time,” he said, “it’s very nearly time. I don’t wanna make no decisions here, I don’t wanna go out like that… Got a house out of boxing, made life a little bit easier for my family. It’s hard to take, boxing’s a big part of my life. You can’t stay in boxing too long. I will struggle to let it go, but the end is very near.”