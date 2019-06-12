No matter who you are, or who you are saying it to, anyone can fight if the money is right.

Conor McGregor stuck his nose into the air a couple of days ago and breathed in deeply. The scent was unmistakable, stinking and rotten. Like a weeping tropical sore. It was the smell of bad judgment and uncertain outcomes. Ripe for taking advantage of. Like a hyena making the best of a maggot-riddled corpse, McGregor swallowed his pride and headed for the guts.

You guessed it. Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise, and Conor wants to promote the bout. It’s a sentence I never thought I’d type, and when I first heard the news I was angry I’d even read further than “Justin Bieber.” Now, though, I’m curious. Aren’t you? After all, this is the new way of things. We are living in the future and that future is: “Hey, you. Get your gloves on.” No matter who you are, or who you are saying it to, anyone can fight if the money is right, or mental illness is running amok in the only two brain cells you have left.

If nothing, it shows you how the appetite for fighting (this moronic suggestion by Bieber is for MMA rules, apparently) and the cash it generates isn’t dwindling. Even the estimated one million illegal streams in the UK for the Joshua/Ruiz fight doesn’t put off the predators/promoters. There is money, minus honor. Pick ‘em. Fight ‘em. Cash the check. Cigars all round. Sport be damned. This ethos is the reason Dillian Whyte hasn’t fought Deontay Wilder yet, and why Anthony Joshua will get first go at Andy Ruiz despite many other fighters being the queue, and having waited patiently for years. Fairness is always overruled by cash—even if the seed of the money tree this time is an idiot picking on an elderly scientologist. What times we live in.

In 1985 I watched a tape of Hagler/Hearns. I was a kid. The lights. The noise. The action! The two warriors moving like Gods over the cheering and the excitement like skipping stones. It was beautiful. The next day I was whacking pillows at my friend because we didn’t have boxing gloves. We tried to replicate the fight. I was Hearns. Hagler vs. Hearns was the first boxing bout I’d ever seen. It laid down something good inside my childish brain. I had seen the way.

Imagine if that boy was here now and he sat in silence in front of our 32253 inch LCD OLED screen and, for the first time, saw a fight; the most talked about potential event right now; the example of all that is good in a noble sport.

Conor McGregor’s gurning face turns into camera “Yes…tonight here is our main event…buy my whiskey… You’ve had Logan Paul vs. some poor sap, now here’s Bieber vs. Cruise….”