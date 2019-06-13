Curtis Cokes vs. Kitten Hayward

By Boxing News on June 13, 2019
Curtis Cokes vs. Kitten Hayward
The legendary Blue Horizon hosted some amazing fights during its long and storied history.

Philadelphia’s Blue Horizon is in a state of suspended animation, but the Legendary Blue hosted some amazing fights during its long and storied history. On May 1, 1964, welterweight Curtis Cokes, from Dallas, Texas, fought Philadelphia’s own Stanley “Kitten” Hayward. A WBC and WBA welterweight titles were in the Texan’s future, but he first had to get past the cat’s meow, Kitten Hayward. Cokes was 34-6-2 coming in. Hayward was 18-2-1. And the fight was as rough and tumble as they come…

Curtis Cokes - 'Kitten' Hayward



Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Lucas McCain 07:27am, 06/13/2019

    The Blue Horizon was indeed a legendary site, but I think refereeing, with a special care to fighter safety, has improved even if the boxing hasn’t.

Fighter's Info

  • Curtis Cokes

  • Kitten Hayward

Origin Dallas, TX
Date of Birth(Age) 1937.06.15 (82)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W62+L14+D4=80
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Trainer Robert Smith

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1972.10.05 Ezra Mzinyane 8-9-2 W(PTS) 10/10
1972.09.23 Joseph Hali 6-2-1 W(PTS) 10/10
1972.09.09 Elijah Makathini 16-0-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1971.12.02 Carlos Alberto Salinas 28-18-9 L(SD) 10/10
1971.05.24 Rafael Gutierrez 38-6-3 L(SD) 10/10
1971.03.17 Fate Davis 35-10-1 D(PTS) 10/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record