Curtis Cokes vs. Kitten Hayward
By Boxing News on June 13, 2019
The legendary Blue Horizon hosted some amazing fights during its long and storied history.
Philadelphia’s Blue Horizon is in a state of suspended animation, but the Legendary Blue hosted some amazing fights during its long and storied history. On May 1, 1964, welterweight Curtis Cokes, from Dallas, Texas, fought Philadelphia’s own Stanley “Kitten” Hayward. A WBC and WBA welterweight titles were in the Texan’s future, but he first had to get past the cat’s meow, Kitten Hayward. Cokes was 34-6-2 coming in. Hayward was 18-2-1. And the fight was as rough and tumble as they come…
Lucas McCain 07:27am, 06/13/2019
The Blue Horizon was indeed a legendary site, but I think refereeing, with a special care to fighter safety, has improved even if the boxing hasn’t.