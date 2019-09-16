He didn’t mention the QUALITY of the fights available to fans. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

When Joe Tessitore declared that boxing fans were “being better served now” than at any time in recent memory, I tossed my half-eaten burrito at the screen…

On Saturday, in the closing moments of the ESPN+ Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin card, when play-by-play guy Joe Tessitore declared that boxing fans were “being better served now” than at any time in recent memory, I tossed my half-eaten burrito at the screen, setting about a series of events that resulted in some next-day explosive diarrhea for my dog Rocky.

Doggie diarrhea notwithstanding, I stand by my decision to hurl a glob of beans, meat, veggies, and chewed-up tortilla at that stupid, stupid remark.

Tessitore—who, as I wrote elsewhere “extreme-shilled as if ESPN execs were off camera, holding a lighter to his paycheck when his energy level dipped below that of late infomercial huckster Billy Mays”—also talked about this being a “Golden Era” for boxing fans because of the technology, accessibility, and sheer number of fights available to them.

Notice how he didn’t mention the QUALITY of the fights available to fans.

Think about it. When was the last time we saw a main event that was put together with actual competition in mind? When was the last time we got a card-topper where the result wasn’t pretty much guaranteed when it was signed?

I went back and looked (until I got tired and bored…plus, I had to clean up after my dog). From May 14 to September 14, US fight fans got four “real” fights for their money: Richard Commey-Ray Beltran, Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman, Jose Ramirez-Maurice Hooker, and Sergey Kovalev-Anthony Yarde.

That comes out to four quality main events over four months, spread over two platforms and three broadcast outlets with a total bill of about 200 bucks when tallying subscription costs and the Pacquiao-Thurman PPV price. Everything else broadcast in that period of time was either a showcase, a squash, or undercard fodder. (And, no, I’m not counting Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua as a “real” fight because we all know it wasn’t intended to be anything other than a beatdown showcase for AJ.)

Your life is your life and your money is your money, but, if I’m going to pay a premium for boxing content, I want competitive fights featuring main stage talents. Buying boxing in bulk doesn’t appeal to me if quantity trumps quality.

This past weekend was a good example of what passes for premium content these days.

Fury-Wallin was only compelling because of the bloody gash over Fury’s right eye and because Wallin proved to be not as utterly inept as many thought he would be. As I wrote elsewhere: “The 30-to-1 underdog Wallin didn’t fall at Fury’s feet like a sack of frozen surplus Swedish meatballs, as many expected, and he even managed to win two or three rounds.” But, aside from a possible TKO win via ringside doctor decision, Wallin was never even remotely close to actually winning. This was a Fury showcase, as it was intended to be, with some added color to juice things up.

Wallin’s great accomplishment of managing to not be utterly destroyed even got Tessitore and the ESPN+ crew jazzed up enough to make the case FOR mismatches…because you never can tell when a cream puff will actually put up a fight!

Well, yeah, but most of the time—like, almost ALL of the time—soft touch underdogs are obliterated.

Ghana’s Patrick Allotey, for example, who faced Jaime Munguia atop the DAZN show opposite Fury-Wallin, took Munguia’s shots like he was roused from a homeless shelter cot with a high-pressure water hose. He never had a chance. And neither did Juan Manuel Elorde, who got blown away by Emanuel Navarrete on the Fury-Wallin undercard, shipped in from the Philippines to be curb-stomped in four rounds. And all of this was pay-only “premium” content.

Showcases are only entertaining when they eventually lead to something or are underneath fights that do actually provide some competitive thrills. All-the-time showcases, though? That’s playing fans for suckers.

And, as a fan, if you’re paying all of these subscription fees for weak-tea content, facilitating a walls-everywhere business environment that is making good fights harder and harder to make, you are indeed a sucker.